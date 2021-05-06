You 's Elizabeth Lail Is Married! Star Weds Fiancé in Intimate Ceremony Planned with 'COVID in Mind'

JB Lacroix/Getty Elizabeth Lail

Elizabeth Lail is a married woman!

The You star, 29, tied the knot with Nieku Manshadi in an intimate ceremony at Hasbrouck House in Stone Ridge, New York, on April 24, according to a feature published in Brides on Thursday.

The spring-inspired wedding was only attended by 22 guests — many of whom were vaccinated — in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, the actress said.

"We planned everything with COVID in mind! I think we could have easily invited 200 people had it been another time," she told the outlet. "We decided not to wait, and just invite family to keep it safe for everyone. We were also the only guests on property, which gave us peace of mind to be in our own little bubble."

The couple, who met at a mutual friend's party, got engaged in August during a "much-needed long weekend" in Montauk, according to Lail.

Knowing that she had to plan a wedding during a time of uncertainty, she told Brides that the process was an "entirely intuitive experience."

"We didn't have a strong vision so we went with what felt right and true to us," she explained. "It's easy to become overwhelmed by possibility, so we just waited and listened for what felt good. In a way, the wedding revealed itself to us over time as more and more creatives became involved."

For the nuptials, Lail walked down the aisle in a custom Andrea Hawkes dress with silk-lined buttons, fitted bodice and quarter-length sleeves.

Manshadi, a pediatric dentist, meanwhile wore a dark navy suit from Freemans Sporting Club with a bowtie inspired by his grandfather.

"There were many moments where we weren't sure the wedding would happen at all. We knew at any moment we may have to postpone. It was such a relief to us when almost our entire party was vaccinated in time for the wedding," Lail said.

The pair exchanged both traditional and Baha'i vows in an outdoor garden before heading inside for a cozy reception at the venue's in-house restaurant.

"Our wedding was so small and intimate we couldn't help but have every aspect reflect a part of us," Lail said of the special day. "It was primarily our two families coming together for the first time. We laughed and cried the whole way through."