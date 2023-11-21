Elizabeth Kitley, No. 9 Virginia Tech roll over UNC Greensboro 72-51

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored a 31 points to lead No. 9 Virginia Tech to a 72-51 victory over UNC Greensboro on Monday.

Kitley connected on 13 of 22 from the floor and grabbed 10 rebounds to lift the Hokies (3-1) to their second consecutive win.

Jayde Gamble scored a career-high 25 points to pace UNC Greensboro (3-2), which saw its three-game winning streak end. Gamble connected on 12 of 19 from the floor.

The Hokies led just 17-16 after the first quarter, but held the Spartans to just four field goals in the second quarter. A 17-4 run in which Kitley scored 10 points enabled the Hokies to open a 14-point lead and they were never threatened again. Kitley scored 18 of her team’s 39 first-half points.

Georgia Amoore added nine points and eight assists for the Hokies, who shot 46.8% (29 of 62). Matilda Ekh scored nine as well.

TAKEAWAYS

UNC Greensboro: The Spartans, who were picked to finished sixth in the Southern Conference in the league’s preseason poll, made things difficult for the Hokies for a while. They have a deep bench, a lot of athleticism and could be a tough out once conference play starts.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies struggled early and this wasn’t their most impressive performance, but they turned it on in the second half, shooting 50% and running away behind Kitley. The two-time All-American was one field goal and three points short of the Cassell Coliseum women’s records in both categories.

UP NEXT

UNC Greensboro: Hosts Montreat on Wednesday.

Virginia Tech: Plays Kansas in George Town, Cayman Islands, on Friday.

