Elizabeth II’s Coronation: ‘A sailor picked me up so I could see the Queen on the balcony’

A scaled back Coronation procession, a shorter 60 minute ceremony in Westminster Abbey – where Queen Camilla is also to be crowned – thousands fewer guests and a flypast composed of just 68 aircraft are just a handful of the differences between King Charles’s forthcoming Coronation on May 6 and that Queen Elizabeth II ’s imperial spectacle over seven decades ago

As millions of royal fans in the UK and across the Commonwealth prepare to celebrate King Charles III’s Coronation, some of those who saw Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation recall the thrill of witnessing Her Late Majesty’s crowning and procession on June 2, 1953.

A selection of Telegraph readers share their memories of the historic occasion:

Telegraph reader Yvonne Johnson was only four years old on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation. But despite her young age, she has clear memories of the day.

“I can remember my mother made a huge crown out of red, white and blue tissue paper for the front window of our house. I remember her dressing me up because a children’s fancy dress parade was being held in the street, along with a street party,” Yvonne said.

“My mother was very clever at sewing, she was always dressing me up with something or the other. But on the Coronation day, she dressed me up as the Queen!”

Yvonne treasures the photographs to this day that her mother took of her in her costume: “I had a white satin dress on and a red velvet cloak. All down the front I had fur – I don’t know whether she knitted it or what – and I had a big white lovely collar and a satin sash, just like the Queen wore.”

She wore a crown of the same red velvet material as her dress, which Yvonne's mother made using cotton wool around the headband and covered the top with wire and silver paper.

“She even put my grandmother’s jewellery around the crown to resemble the crown stones. They were not valuable, but they must’ve been fashion jewellery of the day. She sewed those into the crown,” Yvonne described.

Once all dressed up, Yvonne’s family tried to convince her to join the parade of children out in the street: “There was a man and a bunch of children there who were waiting for me to join the parade, but I did not want to go.

“But I was not out in the street for two minutes when I got made to go to the front and lead the parade because I was dressed as the Queen!”

Dressed as Queen Elizabeth II, Yvonne won first prize out of all the “fantastic” costumes.

Now 73, Yvonne has celebrated every royal occasion since she was born, and the King’s upcoming Coronation will not be any different: “Although I am much older now, I am going to take some chairs, and together with my neighbours, we are having a street party!”

Ruth Robinson was 16 at the time of the Queen’s Coronation in 1953 and lived in south east London.

“My dad bought a television for the occasion and all the neighbours came in to watch”, Ruth recalls.

Remembering the events of the day, Ruth speaks of how she was “entranced by the carriage procession of the heads of the various nationalities of the Empire, as it still was, I think, all in their various exotic uniforms. I particularly remember Queen Salote of Tonga. She was so lovely, an enormous black lady from Tonga with the widest smile anyone had ever seen. She so enjoyed herself and everyone fell in love with her.”

“I remember Prince Charles and Princess Anne looking very serious and well-behaved. Princess Alexandra looked very beautiful, also Princess Margaret. I always liked the Duke of Edinburgh, he was so handsome,” she adds.

Although “awed by the solemnity and history of the occasion” through the new television, Ruth couldn’t help wanting to be a part of the action: “When the actual ceremony was over my sister and I and some friends went on the train up to town and joined the throng in the Mall. It was packed and really a bit frightening.

“We were singing the wartime songs and Land of Hope and Glory, Rule Britannia and There’ll Always be an England. We were shouting ‘we want the Queen’ until they all came out on the balcony,” Ruth explains.

“Eventually we made our way back to Charing Cross and the train home. It was a most wonderful day. I truly believe it was the last great English occasion.”

Remembering what the mood was like at that time, Ruth recalls how there was “an outpouring of pride and patriotism in our country”.

Ruth continues: “We had won a long and bloody war, lost the finest of our people, suffered bombs, deprivation and hardship and now the future was ours. We had a lovely new Queen and the atmosphere was one of optimism,” Ruth continues.

“I remember the young men in uniform, as all the boys had to do two years in the services then, and as we walked back to Charing Cross groups of young men danced with our group of young girls. Everyone was so happy.”

Adrienne Brown was 11 years old at the time of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, and so special was the day to her that she went on to plant a chestnut tree in the Queen’s name.

Adrienne, who grew up in Donhead St. Mary, Wiltshire, recalled “enormous preparations” for the special occasion taking place in her village.

“We decorated our house with flags and paper coloured streamers. A huge beacon of firewood was built on Win Green in preparation for beacon lighting from one end of the country to the other, starting in the Isle of Wight,” she said.

Like many others, Adrienne’s memories include a newly bought television, which her mother purchased only a year prior, “much to the horror of her friends because of the ugly aerial on top of our house!”

However, “for the big day, mum bought a magnifier for the 12-inch television screen,” Adrienne said.

“Thirty-five friends in the village crowded into our living room to watch. After that day, friends often came in for an evening to watch the Sunday play and ‘What's My Line?’” she continued.

Later that day, Adrienne saw Morris dancers for the first time as part of the village festivities. In the evening, she “joined many of the villagers with flaming torches to walk to the top of Win Green to light the beacon as soon as the one from the Isle of Wight was seen.”

"I visit the Queen Elizabeth Tree every time I visit England to ensure the current owners of the house and garden in Donhead St. Mary do not cut down this magnificent 74-year-old tree" - Liz Blackburn

That same year, Adrienne wanted to make her own special tribute to her new Queen, so she replanted a sapling chestnut tree in her garden, “which I call Queen Elizabeth's Tree. I grew it from a 1949 chestnut, and I visit it every time I visit England to ensure the current owners of the house and garden in Donhead St. Mary do not cut down this magnificent 74-year-old tree.”

Telegraph reader Elizabeth Howard recalled with a sense of wonder when her mother, Joan Howard, took her as a girl to watch the late Queen on her Coronation.

A cold and wet, but memorable, day, Elizabeth wore her “best and most durable clothes”, including her school overcoat, “and probably my thick school socks and shoes – and I know I had a beret on or something, maybe my school hat.”

The two “elbowed” their way down the Mall, which was “this roaring mass around us. Just this roaring noise. And people and bodies,” Elizabeth said.

When they reached a certain point in the crowd, a sailor, donned in his blues, picked up seven-year-old Elizabeth and placed her on his shoulders so that she could see the balcony of Buckingham Palace where the Queen and Prince Philip would appear.

“Because you’re a child, you could only see backs and bottoms. So he had to pick me up to be able to see across the crowd and up to the balcony. That’s why it was so kind,” Elizabeth explained.

Elizabeth said she did not mind the sailor picking her up, and she was “amazed that he managed to do it – perhaps he’d had a few pints at the Dog and Duck.”

“I don’t even suppose I said thank you, which I should have done – whoever he was, he was very brave and very kind,” she added.

An admirer of Prince Philip, Elizabeth kept newspaper clippings of his photographs, and was “absolutely thrilled” at the thought of seeing him in person on the balcony. However, she recalled “screaming because I couldn’t see Prince Philip, and I thought Prince Philip was quite the most beautiful being I had ever seen.”

When the Queen emerged into view, Elizabeth described her as: “like a dinky little Hornby figure, about two inches high, and she was all in white. That’s how far back I was.”

Elizabeth recalled the crowd’s reaction to seeing the Queen: “When she came out, the decibels went up by 100 per cent. I mean, it was just a roaring noise. They were thrilled to see her, and rightly so.”

Rosemary King, a retired nursery owner, cherishes the day she and three school friends, aged 17 at the time, camped out on the Mall and watched the entire procession for the Queen’s Coronation from the top of the viewing stands.

The morning of the Coronation, Rosemary remembered her disappointment that a wall of police had arrived and were blocking their view entirely, despite their front-row position. “We were a bit miffed – an enormous, great policeman was standing in front of us,” she explained.

The four trainee teachers had slept outside with only a ground sheet to protect them from the elements. They used their handbags as pillows, and were “just under the trees – we did get wet, but it didn’t matter, we were 17.”

However, Rosemary was in luck that day as another of her school friends spotted them, and handed them tickets to the viewing stands from the other side of the fence. The ticket inspector was none the wiser as the four girls passed through.

Rosemary described the day: “We climbed up on top of the stands, where we all had the best view. It was – wow! We spent the whole day up there on the top level and saw absolutely everything. We shared everybody else’s lunch – which was much better than our packed sandwiches.

“We saw every regiment, every band, the Queen of Tonga. We saw the golden coach going down and coming back again.”

A highlight of Rosemary’s day was seeing the Queen returning to the Palace, crowned and in her golden carriage. Their prime viewing spot meant that “the Queen basically smiled at us, absolutely,” as the carriage rolled past.

After the procession, Rosemary and her friends “scrambled down and made a beeline for the Palace. Everybody rushed, hundreds of thousands of people. It was the most extraordinary experience because we were carried along – our feet literally didn’t touch the floor.

“We stood outside the Palace, cheering and shouting, until they came out on the balcony.

“It was a wonderful day. You have thousands of days in your life, but that is a day you would never ever forget.”

