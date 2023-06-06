Elizabeth Hurley Went Completely Pantsless On IG, And Fans Are Freaking Out

Elizabeth Hurley just took a break from her regularly scheduled bikini programming on Instagram.

The 57-year-old actress and model dropped a pantsless photo of herself wearing the tiniest black briefs—as a tribute to her friend Elton John. And whoa, she couldn't look more amazing!

Liz doesn't exercise per se. But she does live an incredibly active life that keeps her in killer shape. (Think: gardening and logging.)

The pic, which is a tribute to her friend Elton John, shows Elizabeth looking next-level fierce in tiny black briefs paired with thigh-high boots that showcase her sculpted legs and a tee that reads “The Bitch Is Back.” (ICYDK, “The Bitch is Back” is an Elton John song.) She topped the look off with a fur coat, star sunglasses, and cool-girl smile.

“I am proud to let my Inner Elton out in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation,” she wrote in the caption. “By valuing compassion and inclusivity and ensuring no one is left behind, we can end AIDS in our lifetime.”

Cue people losing it in the comments. “Hot-a-f 🔥,” said one, while another wrote, “You never left🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Elizabeth is looking seriously strong these days. So, what’s she doing?

The 57-year-old actress and model is practically a spokesperson for found fitness (which, if you aren’t familiar with it, is basically ways to be active throughout your day).

“I don't really do any set exercise, per se, because I prefer to get my exercise from doing something than being in the gym," she previously told Women’s Health. For her, that means doing squats while she brushes her teeth to tone her legs and butt, followed by a vigorous 20-minute walk with her dogs to get her HR up.

Elizabeth is also big into gardening and even logging—as in, chopping down trees and hauling them around. "I do as much outside during the winter as I do during the summer," Elizabeth said. "Not only do I feel, well, actually exhausted, but also I feel that I've got the leaves up, which is also a nice thing."

She added, “I'd rather do housework than go to the gym. I'd rather scrub a mirror—it does just as much.”

Elizabeth does lift weights from time to time, though—she just likes to do it outdoors. Check out this Instagram video of her doing arm lifts in a bikini outside like it's no biggie:

On the food front, Elizabeth told WH last year that she focuses on mindful eating and tries to avoid snacks. But, if she’s hungry between meals, she’ll reach for a banana or almonds.

"I try really hard to eat three times a day," she said. "I think the concept of snacking and grazing throughout the day is terrible for people's digestion. I think you need to eat and then give your body time to digest, use that food, and completely empty."

Whatever works for you, Elizabeth!

