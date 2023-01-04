Elizabeth Hurley Wears Nude, Bejeweled Catsuit and Headpiece to Ring in the New Year: 'Here's to 2023'

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm4g2CfoJfx/ elizabethhurley1's profile picture elizabethhurley1 Verified • Liked by lou_miao_ and others elizabethhurley1's profile picture elizabethhurley1 Verified A bittersweet goodbye to 2022, a year of both extremely happy and deeply sad memories. Here’s to 2023 and hoping everyones dreams come true ❤️❤️

Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley rang in the new year in style.

On Sunday, the actress and model shared a series of photos from her celebration, bidding farewell to 2022 while wearing a daring nude, bejeweled catsuit. The post also featured snapshots of her and her son, Damian Hurley.

One image shows Elizabeth, 57, posing in the sparkling ensemble, which she paired with a headpiece and hoop earrings. In a second photo, she posed with her son, who wore a chic floral blazer over a black button-up and matching pants.

"A bittersweet goodbye to 2022, a year of both extremely happy and deeply sad memories," the Royals actress captioned the post. "Here's to 2023 and hoping everyones dreams come true ❤️❤️."

This isn't the first time Elizabeth and her son wowed in stylish ensembles. After celebrating her 57th birthday in June, the British actress shared a photo of herself in a pink sparkly Versace dress featuring cutouts and chains.

In a second snap, she posed with Damian, who donned an equally stylish Versace look of his own that featured a textured black blazer with a sleek black and gold fastener across his chest.

"Having a @versace moment ❤️❤️," she captioned the photo, tagging Damian, Donatella Versace, and giving credit to stylist Mike Adler.

Never one to shy away from a head-turning Versace look, Elizabeth's piece was reminiscent of her iconic safety-pin dress that she first wore to the 1994 premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral. Twenty-five years later, she recreated the look in 2019 for the April issue of Harper's BAZAAR, proving that she's still got it.

"I was so unprepared for what happened that night," Elizabeth told BAZAAR of the mid-90s moment. At the time of the premiere, Elizabeth, then 28, was a little-known actress and girlfriend to the film's star, Hugh Grant, but made a splash when she hit the afterparty red carpet in the black silk Versace dress. "I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh's premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion."

Once she was able to get a PR agency to lend her a piece, Elizabeth got herself glammed for the premiere all by herself.

"I remember going to an office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag," she said at the time. "I took it home and did my own hair and makeup, fighting Hugh for the mirror, which wasn't even full-length, in our tiny one-bedroom flat. It was all very unglamorous compared to how things get done these days."