Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian are 'Strictly' super fans, contestant Caroline Quentin reveals

Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian Hurley know all there is to know about Strictly. (Getty Images)

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian are Strictly Come Dancing super fans and know everything about the show.

Men Behaving Badly star Caroline Quentin, who is competing in the BBC dance show this year, has revealed the 55-year-old actress and model has been giving her lots of Strictly tips and advice.

Quentin, 60, revealed: “I’ve been so surprised. Until you’re in the eye of the storm you don’t really know how much people love something.

“I’ve been working with Elizabeth Hurley and she’s more excited about it than anyone I’ve ever met. She has told me so much information about the programme that I didn’t know, past years and winners, what’s happened and how to go about it.

Caroline Quentin is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2020. (BBC)

“She and her son Damian have been extraordinarily supportive.”

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing contestants have already begun rehearsals.

Boxer Nicola Adams has fuelled rumours she is to be partnered with professional dancer Katya Jones as they were photographed leaving filming together.

Nicola Adams will be dancing with a female professional dancer. (BBC)

Adams is to be part of the show’s first same-sex couple and her dance partner will not be officially confirmed until the launch episode on Saturday 17 October.

She said of the pairing: “It means a lot to me. I think it’s a brilliant step in the right direction especially on the diversity side of things. And women actually dance with women all the time in the professional circuit so I guess it’s just showing people that it can be done.”

Asked what she is looking for in a partner Adams said: “Someone competitive who will work as hard as I will and hopefully be around the same height as I am as well.”

And former professional American footballer Jason Bell has revealed his ex, Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle, has been giving him dance coaching him ahead of the show.

Bell, 42, said when he told Coyle he had signed up for the show: “She just kind of looked at me for a minute. She’s not very quick to tell you her opinion, she listens to all the facts. So when I told her, she just was like, are you sure your back can do it?

Retired American footballer Jason Bell shares six-year-old daughter Anaiya with Nadine Coyle. (BBC)

“I talk to her all the time about preparing for dance routines and stuff like that, and how long does it take and what do you need to do. She’s an expert, so I’m lucky because of that.”

Bell and Coyle were together for 11 years before they split last year. They share six-year-old daughter Anaiya.

