Elizabeth Hurley Slays With Her Mega-Toned Booty In A String Bikini On IG

Elizabeth Hurley is rocking a white string bikini in new photos for her swimsuit line that she posted on Instagram.

In the pics, the star shows off how super strong and toned her butt and abs are.

Elizabeth swears by 'found fitness' and loves to get active in her garden.

Elizabeth Hurley is reinforcing her title as the ultimate Queen of the Beach with her latest Instagram post. In the pics, the 57-year-old actress got busy posing in a little white string bikini and glamorous cover-up from her own swim line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. Of course, Liz was incredibly toned and strong in her white bikini, from her abs to her booty and legs, and the flowing feather-print robe only took the glamour up a notch.

“Limited edition, super floaty, Feather Robe has arrived at @elizabethhurleybeach www.elizabethhurley.com 💗💗💗💗,” Liz captioned the photos. Obviously, people loved this look on the star, and they were sure to let her know in the comments. "Beautiful lady😍,” wrote one person. Another added, “still the 👑 in my book.” Preach!



For those wondering how Elizabeth stays so fabulously strong, it may have something to do with her self-care routine. Liz grew up with self-care practices which she learned from her mother, she told Women’s Health.

"[My mother] used to call her bathtub her think tank. And when she finally got us all into bed, she used to always retire into the bath. And I think I've just copied her," she shared. "A candle and lovely oil in the bath. I take about 20 minutes to close my eyes and take it easy before I get out of the bath and start learning my lines or whatever I have to do." I'm sure that feels pretty good after a long day on set!

Liz emphasized how important it is for everyone, but especially women, to prioritize themselves and find that grounded feeling within themselves before experiencing burnout or getting too overwhelmed. "We are the caretakers of the world, and sometimes we really realize that if we don't take care of ourselves, we're not going to be around to take care of others," she said.

Clearly, Elizabeth stays super busy thanks to her acting schedule and business ventures, so she likes to focus on utilizing her "found fitness" techniques, or finding ways for movement within your existing routine. "I don't really do any set exercise, per se, because I prefer to get my exercise from doing something than being in the gym," she said.

Sometimes that means gardening or cleaning her house, and other times it could mean taking her bike to the store.

Whatever you're doing is clearly working, Elizabeth! Keep crushing it.

