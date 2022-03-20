Elizabeth Hurley Shares Heartache As She's Forced To Miss Ex-Fiancé Shane Warne's Funeral

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Welsh
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Shane Warne
    Shane Warne
    Australian cricketer (1969–2022)
Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley in 2011 (Photo: Olga Bermejo via Getty Images)
Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley in 2011 (Photo: Olga Bermejo via Getty Images)

Elizabeth Hurley has told fans that her “heart aches” after being forced to miss ex-fiancé Shane Warne’s funeral this weekend.

The cricket legend was laid to rest on Sunday morning in Australia, in a private ceremony attended by around 80 guests, including his friends, family and former teammates.

Ahead of the private ceremony, Elizabeth told her Instagram followers that she would not be in attendance due to filming commitments in London.

My heart aches that I can’t be in Australia tomorrow for Shane’s funeral,” she explained. “I was filming last night and, with the time jump, physically can’t get there.”

She added: “It still hasn’t really sunk in that he’s gone. It seems too cruel that all the people who loved him will never have another Lion hug, but our memories will live forever. RIP Lionheart, with love your Luna.”

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

Elizabeth and Shane were engaged between September 2011 and December 2013.

The Austin Powers star previously said of her former fiancé’s death: “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart.”

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

Shane began his professional cricket career in the early 90s, and went on to be considered one of the greats of the sport.

Over the course of his career, he set the record for most Test wickets taken by any bowler with 708, though this was later bested by fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in 2007.

At the 1999 cricket World Cup, Shane was the joint-leading wicket-taker as Australia won the tournament, and finished with 293 one-day dismissals in 194 matches.

He is also credited with “reviving the art of leg-spin”.

Shane Warne (Photo: Bradley Kanaris via Getty Images)
Shane Warne (Photo: Bradley Kanaris via Getty Images)

Shane died earlier this month at the age of 52, following a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Thailand.

A state memorial in his honour is to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground at the end of this month.

The event will be open to members of the public, with performances expected from Ed Sheeran, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Sir Elton John, who will reportedly appear via video-link.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

READ MORE:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Is This the Spa Escape We All Need Right Now?

    Hacienda Alta Gracia is a new luxury spa and resort in Costa Rica, where outdoor adventure meets mindful wellness.

  • Baywatch Babe! Zac Efron Shows Off Toned Abs and Biceps as He Jogs Shirtless on Costa Rica Beach

    Zac Efron was photographed jogging on a beach in Costa Rica

  • Johnny Depp & Amber Heard’s $100M Legal War Calls James Franco, Paul Bettany, Elon Musk, Disney & Warner Bros Reps As Witnesses At Trial; Jason Momoa & Bryan Lourd Emails Added To Court Docket

    There likely won’t be a red carpet rolled out in front of the Fairfax County courthouse, but some big names are coming to Johnny Depp’s now $100 million defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard when the long delayed trial starts next month. If the three-year old and counting case survives the latest summary judgement motion […]

  • Ukraine war: Dozens of soldiers feared dead after attack on Mykolaiv barracks 'while troops slept'

    Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers are feared to have been killed after a military base was attacked amid Russia's full-scale invasion. Up to 200 troops were thought to have been inside the barracks in Mykolaiv, in the south of the war-torn country, when they were targeted on Friday. Belgian media outlet VTM visited the scene of the missile attack and filmed the destruction caused, as dead bodies were pulled from the rubble.

  • LeAnn Rimes Just Posted Incredible Never-Before-Seen Clips Featuring Her Husband on Instagram

    Singer LeAnn Rimes took to Instagram to share a rare look at what life as a Grammy-winning artist looks like. In her behind the scenes video, LeAnn even gets cozy with husband Eddie Cibrian.

  • Nina Dobrev's Legs Are Sculpted In a Swimsuit on Costa Rica Vacay With Shaun White

    Nina Dobrev flaunts toned legs a swimsuit as she surfs, spas, rides horses, ziplines, and swims with boyfriend Shaun White in new Costa Rica vacation IG photos.

  • Jessica Alba's sparkly yellow mini dress is exactly what we wanna wear this weekend

    Jessica Alba wears a yellow dress by Rowen Rose, black tights and Mary Janes for a Restoration Hardware VIP event in San Francisco.

  • Dakota Johnson Wore a Sheer Corset Underneath Her '70s-Style Pantsuit on the Red Carpet

    It's giving Studio 54 vibes.

  • Kanye West's rumoured new gf Chaney Jones responds to claims she looks like Kim Kardashian

    Chaney Jones shut down claims that she looks like Kanye West's ex, Kim Kardashian, weeks after she and the rapper went Instagram official.

  • NCIS' Kate and Tony, Reunited? Sorta! Sasha Alexander Shares Bull Set Photo

    Any NCIS faithful cruising Sasha Alexander’s Instagram got a blast from the long-running drama’s past, when she shared a photo of her with former co-star Michael Weatherly, on the set of CBS’ Bull. “Reunited and it feels sooo goood,” Alexander, who back in the day played Caitlin “Kate” Todd to Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo, wrote as […]

  • Youth hockey player who was racially abused on ice calls for more education in sport

    A youth hockey player is sharing his experience with racism on the ice in the hope it will spark more discussion and education around race in the sport's community. Earlier this season, 16-year-old Zaya Morro from Courtenay, B.C., was called a racial slur on the ice after a hit. "It completely caught me off guard," he said. He said players in his league often "chirp" at one another — the practice of trash-talking an opponent to unnerve and distract them — but nothing this serious had come up dur

  • Hurricanes' Niederreiter suspended 1 game for slashing

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during Friday night's game. The incident occurred at 13:43 of the first period. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing. The Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division, lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Capitals in the opening game of a four-game homestand. Niederreiter will miss Sunday's game against the New York Ra

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Damian Warner wins elusive heptathlon gold in Canadian record effort at indoor worlds

    Damian Warner is a first-time world athletics indoor champion The London, Ont., native placed third in the men's 1,000 metres, the final event of the heptathlon in Belgrade, Serbia, to overtake Simon Ehammer of Switzerland for his first title in three world indoor appearances. Warner is the season world leader with 6,489 points, which exceeds his Canadian record by 146 points. The 32-year-old finished second by five points behind 2018 winner Kevin Mayer of France and was seventh in 2014. "I'm go

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s