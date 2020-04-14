Elizabeth Hurley in quarantine with 8 other people: 'I'm completely paranoid I won't be able to keep them safe'

Elizabeth Hurley is spending her time at home during the coronavirus pandemic with many of the people she loves most.

“We feel like the family in the seventies TV show The Waltons,” Hurley told Hello! magazine. “There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I am completely paranoid that I won’t be able to keep them safe, and I haven’t let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I’m terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests.”

Read more: Robbie Williams reunites with Gary Barlow for lockdown duet

Hurley’s 18-year-old son, Damian, is part of her crew, too.

Elizabeth Hurley is quarantining with her family during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for the Estee Lauder Companies)

With such a large group, different people, including Hurley, have been assigned various tasks.

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of COVID-19 cases in your local area

Explained: Symptoms, latest advice and how it compares to the flu

"We've all got designated jobs, which I couldn't resist putting on a colour-coded Excel sheet,” the model and actress said. “I’m in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry.”

She noted that they also have a rule: “The TV isn’t allowed to be turned on until 6 p.m. so we don’t turn into couch potatoes.”

After all, the 54-year-old swimsuit designer has more bikini photos to take.

“If it weren’t for the fact that we’re terrified of losing loved ones,” Hurley said, “we’re actually quite happy cocooned up together.”

The actor is also finding other unusual ways to keep herself occupied, as last week she shared that she was filming a murder mystery during lockdown.