Elizabeth Hurley poses topless with her 'trusty' $29 bottle of sunscreen

If we’re talking about bikini photos, nobody quite does it like (or as much as) Elizabeth Hurley. Showing off her incredible toned figure, on Thursday, the 54-year-old actress uploaded a trio of bikini snaps on to Instagram — with each one sexier than the last.

“English sunshine..... but with my trusty SPF 50,” she captioned the short series of photos.

The posts show the “Royals” star rocking the canary yellow Sunshine Bikini from her line Elizabeth Hurley Beach. And if that wasn't enough, she managed to surprise fans by sneaking in a topless picture in the middle of the slide. The British bombshell is also seen posing with Clinique Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen, which coincidentally matches her bikini perfectly.

Formulated with Clinique's innovative SolarSmart complex, it triggers a repair that helps prevent visible signs of ageing, while solar-activated antioxidants help prevent damage and shield skin from environmental aggressors. The oil-free formula is gentle enough for sensitive skin and is best known for not leaving any heavy or greasy residue.

According to dermatologists, face and body creams that provide a high level of protection against both UVA and UVB radiation are the best preventative of dark spots, discolouration and fine lines.

Along with sunscreen and a good, strict diet, Hurley also gave followers a snippet of her everyday fitness routine in yet a lot another bikini post which, too, was uploaded this week.

In the video post captioned, “#lockdown #eveningsun #birdsong,” Hurley is seen working out in the stunning garden of her Herefordshire home, training her arms with two mini weights.

“Body of a 22-year-old,” left one commenter.



”Do you age?” commented another.

Let’s hope for Liz’s sake that COVID-19 travel restrictions are lifted before cold weather hits again!

