Elizabeth Hurley Models Cheeky Tan Bikini in Fun Saint-Tropez Vacation Post

The British talent owns (and often models) her swim line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach

Elizabeth Hurley has been soaking up the Saint-Tropez sun!

The British actress continued to show off fun social media photos from her French holiday. On Monday, the Bedazzled talent uploaded a cute recap video on Instagram documenting her time in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur.

“#sttropez 💗,” the Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me alum captioned the upload. Hurley, 58, modeled a tan bikini with gold chains while lounging on a pool chaise and smiling in a pair of oversized sunglasses for a portion of the clip.

In another part of the video, she posed for the camera while sitting at a table with a few drinks, sporting a nude-colored crochet dress with gold sunshades. Hurley’s hair was styled in perfect beachy waves for some fun in the sun.

Footage from the same day saw the United Kingdom native riding in the backseat of a car with The Royals costar, actress Joan Collins.

Hurley began her Saint-Tropez Instagram posts earlier this month when she posted a carousel of images with the Land of the Pharaohs star. “With Mommy Dearest- the one and only @joancollinsdbe - at work and play 💗💗💗 #sttropez #The Royals,” the Aug. 10 upload revealed.

In addition to Hurley’s resort-styled clothing and beachwear in her pictures, the Strictly Confidential star also posted a super cheeky video in which she appeared to be fully nude. However, she carefully covered certain areas with a large watermelon pool float as she playfully smirked at the camera.

Elizabeth Hurley/ Instagram Elizabeth Hurley poses in bikini

The Gossip Girl talent has her very own swimsuit brand called Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which she’s often seen rocking on social media. In May, the designer posed for a selfie with her “twin” in a coral two-piece set from the line. Hurley carefully modeled in front of a mirror so that her reflection could make two bikini models.

"Did you know I have a twin? 😘 We're both wearing our brand new Peaches bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach 🍑,” she captioned the three-part upload with shots in the swimwear. The snaps revealed different moods such as playful and sultry as she positioned herself in front of the mirror.

In October 2020, Hurley, who never seems to shy away from a moment to model, opened up to PEOPLE (the TV show!) about how she got her unlikely start in the entertainment industry.

"I acted for years before I got my first modeling job," Hurley said, noting that her first gig was with The Estée Lauder Companies at age 29. "I was an actress, not really a model."

Franziska Krug/Getty Images Elizabeth Hurley during the Remus Lifestyle Night

The British model turned 57 years old in June and stunned in a pink, glittery barely there Versace chain mini dress to celebrate. In photos posted on social media, Hurley shared the spotlight with her son Damian Hurley.

The IMG Model had “a @versace moment ❤️❤️” with his mum as he wore a textured black blazer with a sleek black and gold fastener across his chest by the luxury design company.

Elizabeth’s pink birthday mini-dress reminded fans of a reimagined version of her infamous safety pin dress from the 1994 premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral. To celebrate the garment’s 25-year anniversary, she recreated the look in 2019 for the April issue of Harper's BAZAAR.

"I was so unprepared for what happened that night," Hurley told the outlet of the mid-90s pop culture moment. She was just 28 years old at the time and was a lesser-known actress and girlfriend to the star of the film Hugh Grant. She made her mark in the industry after arriving at the afterparty’s red carpet in the black silk Versace dress. "I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh's premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion."

