Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs (And Saves Sea Creatures) In A Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley, 56, showed off her rock-hard abs in a bright blue bikini in a new Instagram post.

The model likes to squeeze in little workouts throughout the day, from squats while brushing her teeth to gardening.



Elizabeth's figure is seriously impressive. She's a big fan of whole foods and locally-grown meats and veggies.





Elizabeth Hurley hit the beach with two stars this week looking absolutely 🔥. OK, technically, she was posing with starfish. But they are the stars of the beach, no?

The model showed up and showed out in a bright blue string bikini that laid bare her rock-hard abs. Elizabeth, 56, picked a swimsuit with gold chain ties on both the top and bottoms, and I am definitely hoping this is the next trend of 2022.

“Found these magnificent starfish, alive but stranded, on the beach- they’re now happily back at the bottom of the sea ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned the photo. Elizabeth is a queen of nature and animal conservation.

“Such a babe ❤️,” commented "Torn" singer Natalie Imbruglia. Another follower commented, “How is it possible that you are over 50+ years? This body. 🔥.” But of course, a 50+ queen can always look iconic (See: Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, and JLo, for the love of God!) Elizabeth's figure is seriously impressive.

Like the relatable star she is, Elizabeth likes to stack her habits (which means incorporating new habits with existing ones, i.e. adding in stretches with morning coffee) and squeezes her workouts in when she can. This sometimes means squats while brushing her teeth in the morning, going for long, brisk walks with her dog that get her heart rate up, or gardening.

"I do a lot of exercises, but it’s really the gardening…cutting down a hedge, using my chainsaw to cut down a tree, logging, all of that stuff I do,” she told Extra . Yes, Elizabeth even cuts down her own trees, which can burn off more than 400 calories per hour depending on your weight and age, according to FitDay.com.

"I don't really do any set exercise, per se, because I prefer to get my exercise from doing something than being in the gym,” she told Women’s Health.

Liz makes sure to eat whole foods on the daily.

"I like simple, natural, easy food. I don’t really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she told The Cut . "When I’m at home in the country, I always try and eat food that's grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables.”

Whatever you're doing, keep it up, because Liz, you are an iconic beauty queen.

