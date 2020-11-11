Elizabeth Hurley, 55, flaunts her figure in low-cut purple swimsuit: 'Dream woman alert'

Elizabeth Hurley wears purple well.

The British model and actress, 55, took a bathroom selfie, wearing a swimsuit from her line with a cut-out front — and her social media followers are loving it.

Her Elizabeth Hurley Beach Instagram account shared the snap of the star in the “super sexy” swimsuit — and commenters agreed with the description.

Actress Genevieve Gaunt, who appeared with Hurley in The Royals, wrote, “DREAM WOMAN ALERT,” with a fire emoji. Another commenter wrote, “Purple looks good on you,” with purple emoji hearts. Others declared Hurley “stunning as always,” “still the best” and “amazingly beautiful.” More than one noted that the mom of one is “in incredible shape.”

Last week, amid the pandemic, the Austin Powers beauty told her followers she “vaguely” remembers “frolicking in the turquoise shallows,” while sharing a photo of herself in a bikini at the beach. She noted that it is now a “distant memory” and “pre-bloody COVID.”

While COVID has slowed down a lot of things, Hurley is still hard at work. She shot the movie Father Christmas Is Back with John Cleese and Kelsey Grammer — and has been working on her next one, The Piper, in Riga, Latvia.

Of working in the pandemic, she told The Hollywood Reporter this week, “We had a wonderful COVID officer on Father Christmas Is Back and lots of nurses who took our temperature every day and administered weekly COVID tests. All the crew wore masks, so to this day I wouldn’t recognize any of them. Working in Latvia on The Piper is a similar situation, although the COVID situation is less severe here. I never leave the hotel without a mask and, again, have no idea what most of the crew look like.”

Meanwhile, her ex — and her son Damian’s godfather Hugh Grant — has been in the news after revealing he had COVID-19 earlier this year with bizarre symptoms.





