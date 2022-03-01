Elizabeth Holmes Secretly Got Married During Her Theranos Fraud Trial

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes (L) arrives at the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building with her partner Billy Evans (R) on December 16, 2021 in San Jose, California. Lawyers are making closing arguments in the Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial. Holmes is facing charges of conspiracy and wire fraud for allegedly engaging in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud investors with the Theranos blood testing lab services. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Holmes's life from her teen years to the rise and fall of her blood-test company, Theranos, is the subject of Hulu's "The Dropout," starring Amanda Seyfried. The show also highlights her complicated 12-year relationship with Sunny Balwani, Theranos's chief operating officer from 2009 to 2016. After Holmes and Balwani split, she would go on to meet her now-husband, Billy Evans.

Holmes met Evans, hotel heir of Evans Hotel Group, at a party in 2017, according to the New York Post. The pair secretly married in 2019, Vanity Fair reports, amid her pending fraud trial for the claim that Theranos's technology could run hundreds of medical tests on one patient using small amounts of blood. The claims, however, were proven to be false. Holmes and Evans welcomed their first child in August 2021, which likely delayed her trial amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2018, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Holmes with defrauding Theranos investors. Earlier this year, she was convicted on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud by lying to investors. She is currently out on a $500,000 bond ahead of her sentencing in September. Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison for each charge.