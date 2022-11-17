Billy Evans’ Family Didn't Approve Of His Relationship With Elizabeth Holmes

Justin Sullivan - Getty Images



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial ended in late 2021. She's set to be sentenced on November 18, 2022.

In 2019, Holmes got married to hospitality heir William "Billy" Evans, 29.

The couple currently live in San Francisco and welcomed their first child together last summer. However, there is speculation that she may be pregnant again.

HBO's documentary about Elizabeth Holmes, founder of health tech corporation Theranos, aired three years ago. Then, Hulu released The Dropout in April, and viewers were on a mission to uncover even more details about the disgraced Silicon Valley exec, including her relationship status.

The 38-year-old is married to 29-year-old hospitality heir William "Billy" Evans, according to Vanity Fair.

Holmes is set to be sentenced on Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. after being found guilty on four charges of fraud and deceiving investors in January, per CNN.

Apparently, Evans has been smitten with Holmes for a while, according to his former coworkers. He even proposed to her with "his MIT signet ring. Billy and the MIT ring, they are inseparable. He always wore it on his pinky finger,” one of Evans' former colleagues at Luminar Technologies told the New York Post. Now, Holmes wears the ring on a chain around her neck.

“He could snap his fingers and have a triple-A diamond engagement ring instantly if he wanted to. But if you give her some extravagant ring, it could end up owned by the feds if she has to give up her material possessions,” the source explained.

Evans even stuck by Holmes' side throughout her lengthy trial. Just last month, Holmes appeared with Evans hand-in-hand looking visibly pregnant. And although she has not confirmed her pregnancy, it has been assumed that she is at least five months along if true, per New York Post.

Here's everything to know about Elizabeth's husband:

How did Elizabeth meet her husband?

Evans and Holmes met at a party back in 2017 and really hit things off, per Elle.

Story continues

“Days later, I was hanging out with Billy and he said, ‘You won’t believe who I met! She’s not as the articles portray her to be,” a former colleague told the New York Post.

Then, in August 2018, the duo was spotted attending Burning Man just a few days before an email was sent to remaining Theranos employees that announced the company was officially dissolving, the Daily Mail reports.

Did Billy Evans and Elizabeth Holmes have a wedding?

Yes, but not many details have been shared about it. The couple tied the knot during the summer of 2019. And the wedding was also reportedly held in Silicone Valley, per Elle.

Bilton broke the news on an episode of his podcast, Inside the Hive, stating that although he wasn't at the ceremony himself, "I heard that no Theranos people were invited, which is interesting because she's still friendly with some of her Theranos folks."

Evans' family didn't approve at first.

Getting all parties to approve of their relationship wasn't easy for the pair. “His family is like, ‘What the f–k are you doing?’ It’s like he’s been brainwashed," one source shared with The New York Post. “He’s had a lot of people very close to him sit him down and have a talk."

Relatives offered plenty of objections, the insider explained: “‘This could be the biggest mistake you’ll ever make.’ ‘The negativity around her could blow back on you.’ ‘You’ve never encountered anything like this.’ ‘You need to think hard about what you’re doing.’”

But the duo stuck together. “The relationship is opportunistic for the both of them. Elizabeth needs a lot of support in her life right now, and Billy is looking for whatever way he can raise his profile."

Is Billy Evans rich?

He comes from a well-known family—and a wealthy one, too. Evans grew up near San Diego, California, with his parents, Susan and William L. Evans, per The Sun.



Evans' grandparents founded the Evans Hotel Group. Per the company's website, the group is the "premier provider of resort accommodations" in Southern California, primarily the San Diego area. Those resorts include the Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa, The Lodge at Torrey Pines, and the Bahia Resort Hotel. His parents now run the business, according to Business Insider.



Evans also inherited Evans Garage from his father, a private event space and museum containing vintage cars (some from the 1800s), NPR reported.

Don Kelsen - Getty Images

Bilton explained on his podcast that Billy's money may or may not have something to do with his marriage to Holmes. "[Holmes] doesn't have any money... he [Billy Evans] is a trust fund baby and has a lot of money, and he is probably helping out with the legal bills because Elizabeth's family doesn't have money either," he said.

What does Billy Evans do for a living?

Evans' first attempt at starting a business didn't last long. He studied abroad in China on a full scholarship, based on his LinkedIn, taking classes in Chinese language and literature.

After graduating from M.I.T. in 2015 with a bachelor's in economics, Evans tried to create a company that offered shuttle services to the U.S. for the Chinese elite to receive medical care. But he wasn't fluent enough in the language to get the project off the ground, one source said.

“He always was very independent,” one of Evans' college friends told The New York Post. “He doesn’t really care about what the rest of the pack or group or team thinks.”

Next, Evans worked at LinkedIn, then Luminar Technologies, a company focused on creating and developing a market for driverless cars. (According to his LinkedIn, which is the only form of social media that is not private, he stopped working there in Jan. 2019.)

They have a son together named William.

Before Evans and Holmes had their son, named William Holmes Evans, Bilton saw her pregnancy coming: "Holmes is going to get pregnant before she gets on the stand because she will look very sympathetic as a pregnant woman on the stand," he said, per Elle.

And he was right. In March 2021, Holmes revealed to the court she was expecting, and the proceedings were pushed back for a fourth time. They were already delayed three times due to COVID-19, per US Weekly.

The couple welcomed their first child together on July 10, 2021, per ABC News.

Elizabeth may be pregnant with their second child.

Now, there's speculation that Holmes could be expecting a second child, although that has yet to be confirmed. The New York Post released photos in October 2022. And those following the trial closely believe that if she's expecting again, she could get a shorter sentence.

“I think she is hoping to get a lighter sentence,” Anne Kopf-Sill, a former biotech professional who attended Holmes’ trial told KRON4. “Everyone feels sorry for children that have to grow up without both parents. Even though they may be unsympathetic to Elizabeth…there still is feeling for doing something for innocent children.”

Billy stood by his wife's side during the Theranos trial.

Holmes was on trial for 12 counts of fraud in San Jose, California, per ABC News, and was found guilty on four of those charges. She faces up to 20 years in prison and a whopping $250,000 fine, plus additional restitution money that would go to the investors she lied to, per CNN.

"The fact that she [Holmes] is a young, new mother is going to play into any potential sentence," said Caroline Polisi, a federal criminal defense attorney, on The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial podcast.

Holmes originally pleaded not guilty (along with her ex-boyfriend and former Theranos COO, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani) to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud.



He was portrayed in Hulu's The Dropout.

In Hulu's The Dropout, Evans is played by Garrett Coffey, who was in Battle For Skyark in 2015. Meanwhile, Holmes was portrayed by Amanda Seyfried.

You Might Also Like