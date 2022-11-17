Billy Evans’ Family Didn't Approve Of His Relationship With Elizabeth Holmes

Sarah Felbin, Elizabeth Bacharach, Sabrina Talbert
·7 min read
elizabeth holmes husband billy evans
Who Is Elizabeth Holmes' Husband, Billy Evans?Justin Sullivan - Getty Images


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

HBO's documentary about Elizabeth Holmes, founder of health tech corporation Theranos, aired three years ago. Then, Hulu released The Dropout in April, and viewers were on a mission to uncover even more details about the disgraced Silicon Valley exec, including her relationship status.

The 38-year-old is married to 29-year-old hospitality heir William "Billy" Evans, according to Vanity Fair.

Holmes is set to be sentenced on Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. after being found guilty on four charges of fraud and deceiving investors in January, per CNN.

Apparently, Evans has been smitten with Holmes for a while, according to his former coworkers. He even proposed to her with "his MIT signet ring. Billy and the MIT ring, they are inseparable. He always wore it on his pinky finger,” one of Evans' former colleagues at Luminar Technologies told the New York Post. Now, Holmes wears the ring on a chain around her neck.

“He could snap his fingers and have a triple-A diamond engagement ring instantly if he wanted to. But if you give her some extravagant ring, it could end up owned by the feds if she has to give up her material possessions,” the source explained.

Evans even stuck by Holmes' side throughout her lengthy trial. Just last month, Holmes appeared with Evans hand-in-hand looking visibly pregnant. And although she has not confirmed her pregnancy, it has been assumed that she is at least five months along if true, per New York Post.

Here's everything to know about Elizabeth's husband:

How did Elizabeth meet her husband?

Evans and Holmes met at a party back in 2017 and really hit things off, per Elle.

“Days later, I was hanging out with Billy and he said, ‘You won’t believe who I met! She’s not as the articles portray her to be,” a former colleague told the New York Post.

Then, in August 2018, the duo was spotted attending Burning Man just a few days before an email was sent to remaining Theranos employees that announced the company was officially dissolving, the Daily Mail reports.

Did Billy Evans and Elizabeth Holmes have a wedding?

Yes, but not many details have been shared about it. The couple tied the knot during the summer of 2019. And the wedding was also reportedly held in Silicone Valley, per Elle.

Bilton broke the news on an episode of his podcast, Inside the Hive, stating that although he wasn't at the ceremony himself, "I heard that no Theranos people were invited, which is interesting because she's still friendly with some of her Theranos folks."

Evans' family didn't approve at first.

Getting all parties to approve of their relationship wasn't easy for the pair. “His family is like, ‘What the f–k are you doing?’ It’s like he’s been brainwashed," one source shared with The New York Post. “He’s had a lot of people very close to him sit him down and have a talk."

Relatives offered plenty of objections, the insider explained: “‘This could be the biggest mistake you’ll ever make.’ ‘The negativity around her could blow back on you.’ ‘You’ve never encountered anything like this.’ ‘You need to think hard about what you’re doing.’”

But the duo stuck together. “The relationship is opportunistic for the both of them. Elizabeth needs a lot of support in her life right now, and Billy is looking for whatever way he can raise his profile."

Is Billy Evans rich?

He comes from a well-known family—and a wealthy one, too. Evans grew up near San Diego, California, with his parents, Susan and William L. Evans, per The Sun.

Evans' grandparents founded the Evans Hotel Group. Per the company's website, the group is the "premier provider of resort accommodations" in Southern California, primarily the San Diego area. Those resorts include the Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa, The Lodge at Torrey Pines, and the Bahia Resort Hotel. His parents now run the business, according to Business Insider.

Evans also inherited Evans Garage from his father, a private event space and museum containing vintage cars (some from the 1800s), NPR reported.

65th annual pebble beach concours d'elegance
Evans and his father driving Bill’s 1905 Pope Toledo Type IV Roi des Belges Tonneau at The Lodge at Pebble Beach in 2015.Don Kelsen - Getty Images

Bilton explained on his podcast that Billy's money may or may not have something to do with his marriage to Holmes. "[Holmes] doesn't have any money... he [Billy Evans] is a trust fund baby and has a lot of money, and he is probably helping out with the legal bills because Elizabeth's family doesn't have money either," he said.

What does Billy Evans do for a living?

Evans' first attempt at starting a business didn't last long. He studied abroad in China on a full scholarship, based on his LinkedIn, taking classes in Chinese language and literature.

After graduating from M.I.T. in 2015 with a bachelor's in economics, Evans tried to create a company that offered shuttle services to the U.S. for the Chinese elite to receive medical care. But he wasn't fluent enough in the language to get the project off the ground, one source said.

“He always was very independent,” one of Evans' college friends told The New York Post. “He doesn’t really care about what the rest of the pack or group or team thinks.”

Next, Evans worked at LinkedIn, then Luminar Technologies, a company focused on creating and developing a market for driverless cars. (According to his LinkedIn, which is the only form of social media that is not private, he stopped working there in Jan. 2019.)

They have a son together named William.

Before Evans and Holmes had their son, named William Holmes Evans, Bilton saw her pregnancy coming: "Holmes is going to get pregnant before she gets on the stand because she will look very sympathetic as a pregnant woman on the stand," he said, per Elle.

And he was right. In March 2021, Holmes revealed to the court she was expecting, and the proceedings were pushed back for a fourth time. They were already delayed three times due to COVID-19, per US Weekly.

The couple welcomed their first child together on July 10, 2021, per ABC News.

Elizabeth may be pregnant with their second child.

Now, there's speculation that Holmes could be expecting a second child, although that has yet to be confirmed. The New York Post released photos in October 2022. And those following the trial closely believe that if she's expecting again, she could get a shorter sentence.

“I think she is hoping to get a lighter sentence,” Anne Kopf-Sill, a former biotech professional who attended Holmes’ trial told KRON4. “Everyone feels sorry for children that have to grow up without both parents. Even though they may be unsympathetic to Elizabeth…there still is feeling for doing something for innocent children.”

Billy stood by his wife's side during the Theranos trial.

Holmes was on trial for 12 counts of fraud in San Jose, California, per ABC News, and was found guilty on four of those charges. She faces up to 20 years in prison and a whopping $250,000 fine, plus additional restitution money that would go to the investors she lied to, per CNN.

"The fact that she [Holmes] is a young, new mother is going to play into any potential sentence," said Caroline Polisi, a federal criminal defense attorney, on The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial podcast.

Holmes originally pleaded not guilty (along with her ex-boyfriend and former Theranos COO, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani) to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud.

He was portrayed in Hulu's The Dropout.

In Hulu's The Dropout, Evans is played by Garrett Coffey, who was in Battle For Skyark in 2015. Meanwhile, Holmes was portrayed by Amanda Seyfried.

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • Cowboys know run defense is weak link, struggle to find fix

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas coach Mike McCarthy keeps telling his staff he would attack the run defense if he had to set up a game plan against the Cowboys. The opponents keep proving him right. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers scored most of their points with the passing game in a 31-28 overtime victory over Dallas on Sunday. But the running game fueled everything. The Packers had 207 yards rushing, which means the Cowboys have allowed at least 200 yards on the ground in consecutive game

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • Rizzo, Yankees agree to $40M, 2-year contract

    NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing Tuesday to a $40 million, two-year contract. Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal for the first baseman includes a $20 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout. Rizzo had opted out of his previous contract with New York, giving up a $16 million salary for 2023. Since joining the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline, Rizzo had provided needed left-handed power for New York and h

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Non-disclosure agreements complicate safe sport reporting in Canada

    TORONTO — The past few months have seen an outpouring of Canadian athletes decrying the maltreatment and abuse experienced in their sports. But how many other athletes have been silenced by non-disclosure agreements? And how will those gag orders impact the work of agencies hoping to clean up sport? Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge launched the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) in June, as a one-stop, independent complaint investigator. And the Standing Committee on the St

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Saints' Allen noncommittal on Dalton vs Winston at QB

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen was noncommittal about his quarterback situation after a loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, declining to say if Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston will be the starter going forward. “I know we’re all looking for answers there, but I’m not going to go there right now,” Allen said. “We’ll evaluate where we’re at, and we’ll have a plan for the upcoming week.” Winston began the season as the starter but struggled with back and ankle injuries, p

  • With a 7-2 record, the Giants are closing in on the playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants coach Brian Daboll was happy after Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. It would be easy to assume being 7-2 and having the Giants in position for the franchise's first playoff appearance since the 2016 season made Daboll happy. It really wasn't. He had a smile on his face because his daughter, Avery, had asked her father for a win for her birthday. The team delivered, and Dad probably will get her a game ball or something. Daboll laughed when asked

  • Scottie Barnes' struggles are part of his maturation

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the ways Scottie Barnes is struggling and explain why fans shouldn't be too concerned. Listen to the full episode on our 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast or watch on our YouTube.