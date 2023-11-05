Who Is Elizabeth Gillies' Husband? All About Michael Corcoran

Elizabeth Gillies and Michael Corcoran met on the set of 'Victorious' and married in 2020

Before becoming a couple, Elizabeth Gillies and Michael Corcoran made beautiful music together as coworkers.

Gillies — who got her start in the Broadway production 13 — met her future husband, Corcoran, on the set of breakout Nickelodeon hit Victorious, where she played the devious Jade West from 2010 to 2013. Corcoran co-wrote and produced the songs that Gillies sang on the show. The pair officially began dating in late 2012, when Gillies was 19 and Corcoran was 40.

Though the two share a 20-year age gap, Gillies remembers feeling wise beyond her years at a young age. In a June 2015 interview with PEOPLE, Gillies spoke about her time on Victorious and said, "When I was on Nickelodeon, I talked and had the sense of humor of someone much older than me."

Following her Victorious debut, Gillies went on to appear on Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll and other projects before landing the dual role of Fallon and Alexis Carrington on The CW's Dynasty revival. All the while, Corcoran has been by her side, with the pair tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in August 2020 after postponing their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So who is Elizabeth Gillies' husband? Here's everything to know about Michael Corcoran and his relationship with the actress.

He is 20 years older than Gillies

Corcoran was born Dec. 9, 1972, 20 years before Gillies, who was born on July 26, 1993.

Beyond their age difference, the couple shared geographical differences as well. According to a September 2020 interview with Vogue, Corcoran lived on the West Coast, and Gillies grew up on the East Coast in Haworth, New Jersey.

He produces and composes music

Corcoran was a member of Drake Bell's band from about 2003 to 2010. He also had a band named Backhouse Mike, which featured songs on iCarly, including the track "Take Me Back" from the 2008 episode "iAm Your Biggest Fan."

In addition to performing in bands, Corcoran has composed and produced songs for other shows on Nickelodeon. His credits include Drake & Josh, Zoey 101, Victorious, Sam & Cat and Henry Danger. His work has also appeared on Disney's Shake It Up and Liv and Maddie, as well as Netflix's The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show and VH1's Hit the Floor.

Corcoran was nominated for two Grammy Awards in 2018 for best historical album and best album notes for his work on Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams.

Gillies had a secret crush on him while working on Victorious

Corcoran and Gillies met for the first time in 2012 on the set of Victorious, costarring her on- and off-screen BFF Ariana Grande as Cat Valentine. He is credited for writing various tracks from the series, including "Shut Up and Dance," "L.A. Boyz" and "Countdown."

Of their early days working together, Gillies told Vogue in 2020, "I always had a crush on him, but I played it cool."

He and Gillies dated for eight years before marrying

Corcoran and Gillies married on Aug. 8, 2020, eight years after they began their relationship. The wedding was held at the Inn at Fernbrook Farms, a Colonial-era farm in New Jersey.

They initially planned their nuptials for April 25, but Corcoran and Gillies had to postpone due to COVID-19. The original wedding date fell on the birthday of the couple's French bulldog, Otis, and the pair were set to marry at the St. Regis in Atlanta.

"Once we saw how dire the situation was, we knew we had to postpone," Gillies told Vogue. "It was a no-brainer for us. Aside from the obvious travel and crowd restrictions, it didn't feel right to be celebrating in such a big way when there was so much going on in the world. It would have been in poor taste to burden people by asking them to risk their lives to come to our wedding. There were more important things to focus on. Our wedding could wait."

Corcoran added, "It really focused everything down to what matters in life. A big, extravagant experience in the middle of a pandemic didn't make any sense."

For their August 2020 wedding, the couple rented an RV to safely drive their closest loved ones to the ceremony — with just 10 guests in attendance.

"We'd never driven one before, so the whole thing was a bit insane, but Michael did a great job," Gillies said.

Reflecting on the nuptials, Gillies said she believed the pair made "the right — and only — decision" in pushing their wedding back four months.

"I'm very happy with the way ours turned out. I don't think I would've had it any other way," she said. "At the end of the day, it's about you and the person you love. The rest doesn't matter."

He and Gillies own a house in Atlanta

After their wedding, the couple decided to relocate from the West Coast.

"Once Dynasty got picked up for a third season, I not-so-subtly suggested that he relocate so that we could start a new chapter in Atlanta," Gillies told Vogue. "Luckily, he agreed, and we bought a house together. He's a California guy through and through, so it was a big deal for him to leave L.A. and move to the Southeast."

The couple's engagement actually happened at their new home in Atlanta.

"When we got there, he started leading me down to the backyard," Gillies said. "I had no idea what he was doing. All of a sudden, he got down on one knee and proposed to me right there. I was totally surprised. It was a perfect proposal."

Corcoran added, "I had to travel with the ring in my pocket all day. It was tripping me out to have it on me for so long. I was definitely relieved when I was finally able to propose, and she said 'yes.'"

