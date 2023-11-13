Elizabeth Debicki on the Most Important Thing She Learned While Playing Princess Diana in “The Crown”

Part 1 of season 6 of 'The Crown' will debut on November 16 on Netflix with four episodes, while the second part will air on December 14 with six episodes

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Elizabeth Debicki pictured at the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "The Crown" Season 6 Part 1 at Regency Village Theatre on November 12, 2023

Elizabeth Debicki is opening up about playing Princess Diana in The Crown.

Speaking at the Season 6 premiere of The Crown in Los Angeles on Saturday, Debicki, 33, exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she “learned a lot” playing the late princess.

"I don't think you come anywhere near sort of learning as much as I learned about this character and not feel that the only thing worth doing in life is putting love into the world,” Debicki tells PEOPLE.

Debicki also opened up about what she discovered about Princess Diana’s personality.

“I mean, I think I learned things about the degree to which she had an enormous and wicked sense of humor, the difficulties that she was facing, the way that she triumphed through them, the way she used her voice in a way that was sort of very progressive at the time,” Debicki says to PEOPLE. “Yeah, I learned a lot.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Elizabeth Debicki pictured with Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards at the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "The Crown" Season 6 Part 1 at Regency Village Theatre on November 12, 2023

Princess Diana died in a car crash on Aug. 31, 1997, after being chased by photographers in Paris’ Pont de l'Alma tunnel.

During Saturday’s premiere, Debicki looked elegant in an off-shoulder black gown. She also wore a pair of matching heels and let her hair down into a middle parting.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images From Left: Khalid Abdalla, Fflyn Edwards, Elizabeth Debicki, Rufus Kampa, Luther Ford, Ed McVey, Meg Bellamy, and Jonathan Pryce attend Netflix's ''The Crown'' S6 LA Premiere on November 12, 2023

Debicki was also pictured posing alongside her on-screen sons Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards, who play Prince William and Prince Harry.

Other cast members such as Khalid Abdalla, Luther Ford, Ed McVey, Meg Bellamy, and Jonathan Pryce also gathered for a group photo.

Last month, Netflix premiered the official trailer for season 6 of The Crown, which has been confirmed as the show’s final season. The two-minute teaser featured many shots of Debicki as Princess Diana playing the piano, as well as her being photographed with love interest Dodi Fayed (played by Abdalla, 42).

The first part of the final season will debut on November 16 on Netflix with four episodes, focusing on events surrounding Princess Diana’s death. However, PEOPLE previously confirmed the fatal crash will not be shown in the series.

Meanwhile, the season’s second part will air on December 14 with six episodes. The part is expected to highlight many storylines, including King Charles and Camilla's progression in their relationship, as well as Prince William Kate Middleton's love story.



Read the original article on People.