Eliud Kipchoge defends Olympic marathon title by claiming gold in Tokyo

As if there was any doubt over the man’s greatness in his sport, Eliud Kipchoge blew away the competition to win gold in the men’s marathon in Tokyo by over a minute.

When the 36-year-old Kenyan crossed the finish in a time of 2:08:38, he cemented his status as the greatest long distance runner in history.

He is now one of just three athletes with two Olympic titles in the marathon joining Abebe Bikila of Ethiopia (1960, 1964) and East Germany’s Waldemar Cierpinski (1976,1980).

He also holds the official world record with a time 2:01:39 which he set in 2018 and is the only human ever to have completed the 26.2 run in under two hours, which he did in an unofficial event in 2019.

Add to that eight World Marathon Majors and a clear image emerges - one of Kipchoge striding imperiously on his own, setting a bar for future generations.

One minute and 20 seconds adrift was Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands who has given his country its first marathon medal since 1980. Two second back was Bashir Abdi who himself made history for his country, securing Belgium’s first medal in the event since 1976.

