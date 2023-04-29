Elitist trade union bosses have declared war on the working class

General Secretary of the Royal College of Nurses Pat Cullen with nurses outside the High Court in London.

For those who remember the Winter of Discontent, Britain today might still look like a relatively efficient country. Rubbish isn’t piling up on the streets. There are no dead bodies left unburied by striking gravediggers (yet). By 1979, when large quotients of NHS workers rejected a government pay deal, and ambulances and cleaners went on to strike, it was just another day in an utterly dysfunctional and quite dangerous Britain.

In the months and years that followed, everyone was forced to see Britain’s union culture for what it was: a class of professional ideologues who domineered workers into behaviour that was bad for them and ruinous for the country. The miners’ strikes regularly paralysed the nation, while the public was subjected to the ceaseless ranting of Arthur Scargill, a man seemingly obsessed with greed and power, who perversely claimed to care about ordinary people.

Those of us who came of age later are now getting our first protracted taste of this menacing union power. It may be on a smaller scale but, nevertheless, it is holding a more dependent and less resilient country to ransom. We are confronted with the spectacle of trades and workers we always sympathised with – particularly those in the NHS – being pushed ever further to the Scargillite hard-Left by well-paid union bosses who seem far keener on achieving fame and glory for themselves than on serving others.

From driving examiners to Tube drivers, medics, library workers and tax collectors, every week it seems a union is led by some stony-faced battle-axe into the cause of “maximum disruption”, designed to batter not just Britain’s economy and ability to function, but also its poorest citizens. The unions are at war with the working classes whose interests they are meant to protect. And, increasingly, they are running roughshod over the desires – and consciences – of their members.

Take the debilitating NHS strikes, led in part by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), whose trajectory from respectable institution to dishonourable troublemaker has been particularly extreme. This union pushed its membership to such an extent that the High Court has had to intervene, ruling that part of its planned walkout was unlawful because it fell outside the six-month window for action after a mandate. Luckily for patients, this means the second day of a 48-hour walkout next week has been cancelled.

We all respect and admire the nursing profession. They are the glue of the NHS, and often more sensible than doctors. They are cheery and caring where doctors are dour and blunt. We need more of them, and we know that a broken NHS and low pay have made conditions unacceptable at times. Few would say nurses don’t deserve a pay rise – indeed the Government has offered a 5 per cent increase and an additional one-off lump sum.

Yet the nursing profession, led by the bullish Pat Cullen, general secretary of the RCN, continues to head into less and less sympathetic waters. Nurses’ actions seem to have been inspired by that of their colleagues, the junior doctors, who have been demanding a whopping 35 per cent pay rise.

Back in March, Cullen, who earns more than £100,000 a year, recommended the RCN accept the Government’s pay offer, but her members voted against doing so. Now, though, she has changed her tune entirely. Ms Cullen insisted on dragging the Government’s recent legal objection through the courts, even though it was clearly a lost cause. It has been suggested that this was considered a helpful tool to boost support for further strikes. If so, Ms Cullen seems intent on becoming a Scargill-style superstar.

The whole saga comes at the cost not only of the people who cannot afford alternatives to NHS care, but to the profession itself. Midwives have voted to accept the Government’s pay offer; as did Unison, the NHS’s largest union, making the RCN’s taste for political pyrotechnics seem even more tasteless.

Then there are the train drivers. Their next strikes will take place on June 3, the day of the historic FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City at Wembley. This action is a remarkable show of hostile egomania, given football’s heritage as a working-class sport.

It is guaranteed to make the many fans who have saved up for a momentous day in Wembley loathe the drivers and their flimsy cause. The drivers, in turn, will have to explain to friends and family quite why they are disturbing the lives of so many. Some might even be honest and say: “The molten careerism of our militant union leaders.”

It’s a shame that people who work on the railways have come to be associated with the abhorrent, old hard-Leftist Mick Lynch, head of the RMT, which last week announced a further 24-hour strike in May. They must surely be uneasy with the pain inflicted on the British public, who are already hard-pressed to afford rail tickets.

But this is a new era of political warfare in which workers are just pawns in a game. This war is conducted by a new elite: union bosses. They profit from the lie that they too are ordinary workers, dedicated to worker’s rights, despite at times earning upwards of £100,000, including remuneration. They do not feel the urgent need for a wage rise that their members do and so have less direct incentive to accept it. Nor do they suffer the reputational consequences of strikes – for they are in the business of controversy.

Somehow we have ended up in a position where the leadership of trade unions are the biggest enemy of the working people. And unlike teachers, nurses and ambulance drivers, it’s not clear they care about caring.