The elites are using banks to take back control

If I write about a war on conservatives, do you promise not to call the funny farm? See, I’m not talking about a literal conspiracy of elites gathering inside a volcano to plot the ruination of Nigel Farage – I speak of a confluence of attitudes and powers that combine to make it harder and harder to be Right wing. All the fringe woo-woo you’ve rolled your eyes at in the past decade, the no-platforming and the cancelling, it’s all gone mainstream.

Take banks. I’ll brush over Nigel’s claim that no one will take his money; you can hear about the effort to silence him on his wildly popular, award-winning TV show (yes, I’m aware of the paradox). Consider instead the Anglican vicar who, when asked by the Yorkshire Building Society (YBS) for feedback, told them he didn’t like them pushing Pride – a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. Within four days he received a reply informing him that his internet savings account would be closed. It’s amazing how fast customer services can move when it wants to.

A spokesman for YBS said: “We never close savings accounts based on different opinions regarding beliefs … We only ever make the difficult decision to close a savings account if a customer is rude, abusive, violent or discriminates in any way.” There’s the rub. “Discriminates in any way” leaves open a world of exciting possibilities: the Orange Order? The Pope? Elton John for refusing to marry a woman? By discriminating against the discriminating, of course, YBS is itself engaging in an act of discrimination, and by its own logic should close its business immediately and ring the police. But it won’t, for I infer that it’s not opposed to discrimination in principle but to a particular world view that it considers bigoted.

Pride is political. YBS staff promoting it are engaging in politics. By couching their activism within the language of opposing discrimination in any form, however, they invoke an aura of neutrality. “Come on,” they are in effect saying, “only the mad or bad could object to Pride.” Thus liberals take issues that are, on closer inspection, surprisingly controversial (you should read the death threats feminists and trans people send each other), declare them a consensus and enforce it in their own, loving way.

A holdout against this phenomenon ought to be Parliament, where all ideas are equal and given time. But here, as in universities, there’s been a shift away from free speech as the common commitment and towards the promotion of liberal values that are increasingly presented as institutional; if you don’t hold them, perhaps you shouldn’t be here. You can interpret this as a response to the expenses scandal. There was a widespread perception that Parliament was out of touch, that it needed to define its values and police them better.

Under the John Bercow doctrine, MPs were encouraged to challenge the executive and committees were given a new status, creating the context to the privileges committee’s investigation into Boris Johnson.

Finding him guilty of misleading MPs was perhaps a fair cop; drumming him out of the Commons, overkill. But to then write a report on the people who criticised their report was sinister, and depended upon another charade of neutrality. The committee claims to operate above party politics, thus anyone who calls it partisan must be mad or bad. But the court is parliamentary; it is composed of MPs. So, it is by its very nature political.

What a cast of characters history has given us to play with. Sir Chris Bryant formerly headed the committee; he’s the man who used parliamentary privilege to accuse Farage of taking money from Russia, which Nigel thinks might be why he cannot get a bank account. Bryant hates Boris; to his credit, he recused himself from the investigation before it started. His replacement, Harriet Harman, had previously suggested Boris might be dishonest, too – but for some reason was considered above reproach. In an earlier incarnation, she was a legal officer for what became Liberty, a free speech organisation. Over the weekend, however, she welcomed the press regulator, Ipso, upholding a complaint against Jeremy Clarkson for sexism in a column he wrote about Meghan Markle – an overreach by the regulator that will have a chilling effect on opinion writing.

For now I can still write what I think, which puts me in the position of being freer than my MP to criticise the operation of Parliament. So here goes: the committee’s actions are part of a wider attempt by the establishment to take back control after Brexit, and they should not be separated from the unpleasant atmosphere in the Commons towards anyone with a dissenting view on, say, trans – or from Keir Starmer’s purge of the hard Left. Downing Street has gone along with the committee, I presume, because it calculates that kicking out populists will help its cause. That’s the Tories for you. Do not be surprised if, within a decade, it is declared illegal to be a “reactionary”, with the legislation passed by a Conservative government. Penny Mordaunt will stand outside No 10, dressed as Elizabeth I, and declare that she did it “because I am a conservative!”

No, it’s not a conspiracy, just a class of people who think alike, acting alike. The only way to understand Britain is to grasp that the lunatics took over our pretty asylum years ago.

