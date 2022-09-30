All Elite Wrestling Champions: A complete list of every title holder in AEW

Photo credit: AEW

Who is the current AEW Champion? Well, in AEW, one man holds the biggest gold belt, but there are also four more titles established as All Elite.

Below, Digital Spy rounds up every single title-holder in AEW right now. That includes all the gold defended on Dynamite, Rampage, and on all four of AEW's PPVs every year.

We've also got highlights from the match where it was won, plus whether it was on a pay-per-view or an episode of Dynamite or Rampage.

And we've also included history and facts about each championship.

AEW World Champion – Jon Moxley

Since: September 21, 2022

Won: Defeated Bryan Danielson in a tournament final for the vacant title at Dynamite Grand Slam.

After being the interim AEW World Champion while CM Punk was injured over the summer, Jon Moxley won then lost the title in quick succession once Punk returned.

But some real-life drama following All Out and an injury, the AEW World Championship was vacant again and it was Jon Moxley won the championship for the third time at Dynamite Grand Slam, after defeating Bryan Danielson in the tournament finals.

Previous champ Punk is now a two-time champion, with his most recent reign lasting only three days.

Punk captured his first championship in AEW when he defeated 'Hangman' Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing, ending Page's reign at 197 days.

Page had been the man to defeat Kenny Omega, ending his run as AEW's longest-reigning World Champion so far at 346 days. The first-ever AEW World Champion was Chris Jericho, who defeated Page to become the inaugural champion at All Out on August 31, 2019.

Jericho's reign ended on February 29, 2020, when he was defeated by Moxley at Revolution.

AEW Interim Women's Champion – Toni Storm

Since: September 4, 2022

Won: Defeated Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida in a four-way match to become the interim champion at All Out.

Ahead of All Out Thunder Rosa announced she was suffering from a back injury and would be unable to defend the Women's Championship at the event.

AEW then announced a four-way match between Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida for All Out, with Storm coming out victorious.

AEW Women's World Champion – Thunder Rosa

Since: March 16, 2022

Won: Defeated Britt Baker at St Patrick's Day Slam 2022.

AEW crowned its first Women's Champion on the very first episode of Dynamite (October 2, 2019) when Riho defeated Nyla Rose.

Nyla would then defeat Riho for the title on the February 12, 2020 edition of Dynamite, ending Riho's reign at 101 days.

AEW's longest-reigning Women's Champion so far is Hikaru Shida, who beat Rose for the title at Double or Nothing on May 23, 2020 and went on to hold it for 372 days, before losing to Britt Baker.

Britt's reign ended at 290 days when she was finally vanquished by Thunder Rosa in a Steel Cage match at St Patrick's Day Slam 2022.

AEW TNT Champion – Wardlow

Since: July 6, 2022

Won: Defeated Scorpio Sky on Dynamite

The AEW TNT Championship was introduced on March 30, 2020 – with the first winner, Cody Rhodes, crowned after he won the TNT Championship Tournament.

The title was presented to Cody by Mike Tyson, following his victory over Lance Archer at Double or Nothing 2020.

Mr Brodie Lee was the second TNT Champion, and the red-strapped belt he held was retired following his passing in December 2020. The belt was given to his son, Brodie Lee Jr. on the special 'Brodie Lee Celebration of Life' edition of Dynamite.

The longest-reigning TNT Champion is Darby Allin, who held the title for 186 days before losing to Miro in May 2021.

In December 2021, Cody Rhodes became the first-ever three-time TNT Champion when he defeated Sammy Guevara on Dynamite Holiday Bash.

Sammy then regained the title at Dynamite: Beach Break, after previously becoming Interim TNT Champion when Cody was unable to defend the title during Battle Of The Belts on January 8.

Sammy's second TNT title reign came to an end on March 9 when he was defeated by Scorpio Sky. But just over a month later he became at three-time champion when he defeated Sky at Battle of the Belts II.

However Sammy's third reign didn't last long, as Sky would regain the title weeks later in a ladder match on Dynamite.

After a 70-day reign, Sky lost the belt to Wardlow in a street fight on Dynamite.

AEW TBS Champion – Jade Cargill

Since: January 5, 2022

Won: Defeated Ruby Soho in the TBS Championship tournament final on Dynamite

On October 6, 2021, AEW announced that it would be introducing a new women's singles title – the TBS Championship.

The first TBS Champion was determined by a 12 woman, single-elimination tournament which began on the October 23 episode of Dynamite.

The tournament final took place on the January 5, 2022 episode of Dynamite which was the show's debut on its new home of TBS.

In the final the undefeated Jade Cargill beat Ruby Soho to become the inaugural TBS Champion.

AEW World Tag Team Champions – The Acclaimed

Since: September 21, 2022

Won: Defeated Swerve In Our Glory at Dynamite: Grand Slam

AEW's first tag team champions were SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) who defeated the Lucha Bros on the October 30, 2019 edition of Dynamite in the finals of the championship tournament.

The titles then changed hands (on a boat!) when Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defeated SoCal Uncensored on board Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea, which aired on the January 22, 2020 episode of Dynamite.

The longest-reigning champions are The Young Bucks, who held the titles for 302 days before losing to the Lucha Bros at All Out 2021.

The Young Bucks became AEW's first-ever two-time tag team champions after defeating Jurassic Express at Dynamite: Road Rager in June 2022.

The Bucks had their reign ended after 28 days by the team of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, known as Swerve In Our Glory.

The two former WWE Superstars carried the belts throughout the summer before The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) ended their reign at Grand Slam.

AEW World Trios Champions – Death Triangle

Since: September 7, 2022

Won: Defeated Best Friends to win the vacant championship on Dynamite.

AEW announced on July 27, 2022 that they were introducing an AEW World Trios Championship, with a tournament taking place to crown the first champions.

The finals of the tournament took place at All Out, with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega defeating "Hangman" Adam Page and The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver).

However their reign was short lived as after the infamous All Out media scrum the titles were vacated on the following Dynamite.

A match was then set up between Death Triangle (Pac, Penta El Zero M and Rey Fénix) and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, and Orange Cassidy) to win the vacant championship, with Death Triangle emerging victorious.

AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Since: June 26, 2022

Won: Won the All-Atlantic Championship tournament at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door.

AEW announced the All-Atlantic Championship on June 8, 2022, with a tournament featuring wrestlers from all around the world.

The All-Atlantic Championship is unique in that it can be defended in other promotions (such as the UK's Revolution Pro Wrestling).

The first and current champ is Pac who won the tournament at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door.

