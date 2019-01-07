How will All Elite Wrestling affect WWE and the landscape of professional wrestling?

It’s impossible to know the limit to All Elite Wrestling’s potential. In the past, companies have entered the uncertain, WWE-dominated grapple market and although they arrive with lofty dreams, sometimes they find a profitable position they are comfortable with and refuse to move on from it. One suspects that AEW will be aiming for the stars from the outset due to the financial backing of billionaire Tony Khan’s, combined with the drive of Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks that has been already been demonstrated on multiple occasions.

Khan, Rhodes, and AEW are not the first to jump into wrestling’s cobra pit not knowing whether they’ll get poisoned or emerge wearing new snakeskin boots, but they’re doing it at a time when mainstream stars are scarce, even if match quality is at its finest ever. The absence of creativity in WWE is reflected by their declining ratings, with new faces failing to have the same impact as a part-time Brock Lesnar or a John Cena whose interest is waning. Wrestling’s most devastating juggernaut, the premier promotion for the best part of the last 40 years, may take a brief glance at AEW to see what this potential new rival is doing, especially if the new entity’s monetary muscle turns the heads of some of the market leader’s performers.

Throughout WWE’s dominant period, many would-be usurpers have tried to grab their audience and attention with largely disastrous results. But the wrestling landscape was far more commercially viable in years gone by. WCW famously took the battle to Vince McMahon in the mid-90s when they were guided by the innovative Eric Bischoff and the bottomless barrel of cash provided by media mogul, Ted Turner. Wrestling then was far more mainstream than today and a handful of guys were household names that bookers felt could attract eyes to their product.

The rise of WCW from around 1995 came at a time when wrestling had seemingly peaked. The cartoonish 1980s phase had burnt out, but prized names such as Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage still contained a respectable value that WCW believed it could exploit. Combined with a ruthless talent pinch from their big rivals that saw Kevin Nash and Scott Hall swap the New York grind for the more chilled Atlanta-based company, WCW booked the former WWE staff like they were the most powerful people on Earth. For two years, everything WCW touched turned to gold as they ruled the wrestling kingdom until WWE finally adopted a more contemporary approach in 1997.

Fast forward to 2002 and WCW was no longer in business, but what did exist was TNA and the vision of Jeff Jarrett that underpinned the group. With wrestling still riding somewhat high in the aftermath of the ridiculously popular and profitable Attitude days, Jarrett retained a list of valuable commodities that the longtime viewer could theoretically relate to as Hall, Savage, and Ken Shamrock showed up during the company’s infancy. Later on, TNA would be blessed with the likes of Scott Steiner, Christian [Cage], Kurt Angle, Mick Foley and Booker T. However, despite paying these superstars big wages, the creative direction failed to match bygone years and TNA ultimately became a nuisance itch that the McMahon family comfortably scratched.

Today, the wrestling landscape in terms of star names and creative prosperity is as barren as ever. AEW is not being built on the back of a boom period where readymade names can step in and catapult a fresh promotion into the consciousness of new fans. There may be opportunities to approach Bill Goldberg, Ryback and CM Punk, names that would resonate with a casual follower, but such talents are scarce and they may not even move the needle that much, as suggested by the minimal err Impact when Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff navigated their limousine into TNA in January 2010.

With WCW the only wrestling organisation leaving their fingerprints on WWE’s battered frame in recent times, it makes sense to admire their approach and take a look at how they did it and whether AEW is in a position to land similar blows. Three essential factors to reach prominence are a lot of money, innovative storylines and a television slot that is accessible to as many viewers as possible. WCW had all three thanks to Turner, Bischoff and TNT. So far AEW has Khan, Rhodes, who will serve as a producer, and the TV situation is not yet finalised although sources suggest that there are many interested parties.

If AEW can land their weekly show on a platform available to the bulk of America’s population then how they present their wrestlers will be their biggest challenge and that’s where creative comes into play. Bischoff signed Nash and Hall, respectively the worst drawing WWE champion of all time at that point, and a career mid-carder, and he fashioned them into the greatest angle of all time as they invaded WCW and destroyed everybody who tried to stop them. On the back of this daring experiment, Bischoff and WCW were in control of the wrestling world for the best part of two years before the product became stale and a rejuvenated WWE, inspired by the creative direction of their rivals, returned to power. People were prepared to believe in WCW as they provided a stunning alternative to what WWE was showing at the time, and that’s what AEW has to do from the outset; be brave and be different.

The next few weeks will tell us more about AEW’s long-term strategy. With Khan and Rhodes at the forefront of their rally, it suggests that their plans will be bold and that WWE could perhaps have to monitor what is going on behind them. Since the demise of WCW, multiple groups have emerged with the hope of stealing vast portions of WWE viewership, but every one has either failed or tempered their grand aspirations. AEW is the latest to the fold and we’ll soon figure out which one of WWE’s countless rivals they’ll most resemble.