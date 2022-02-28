Elite wolf society catches the attention of the NFT community

Elite Wolf Society
·1 min read

MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Having worked with the likes of Red Bull, GoPro, Square Enix, and on games such as League of Legends and Call of Duty, Blizzard Entertainment artist Ken West is now taking the NFT space by storm with the imminent launch of the Elite Wolf Society collection.

At a time where the veil between our world and the metaverse is getting thinner by the minute, and as mentioned in their extensive roadmap, the Elite Wolf Society aims to bring the best of both worlds to the NFT market.

To start with, the team behind this exciting new project has already closed deals with major art galleries to showcase its (or rather its community’s) artwork IRL alongside fine pieces from world-famous artists in exclusive exhibitions.

With its secret society vibes, the company will then work towards creating investment and business opportunities for its community members by allowing them to link up among themselves, and to be mentored by the entrepreneurs, tech moguls and professional athletes backing up the project.

That said, more ‘perks’ seem to be on the horizon. Indeed, starting in March ‘22, the Elite Wolf Society will be organizing exclusive events in rather fancy spots.

Set up by a fully doxed founding team, a community fund will allow the Society to buy land within the metaverse and support its community members’ projects. Furthermore, free Elite Lion NFTs come with owning Elite Wolves.

Finally, and to celebrate their launch, a 100.000$ prize will be attributed to one of the select members that will get to purchase an NFT on Mint Day.

Elite Wolf Society

1510 Bay Rd Miami Beach, FL
33139 United States
Twitter: @elitewolfsoc
Instagram:@elitewolfsociety
Website: elitewolfsociety.com
Email: Elitewolfsociety@gmail.com


