Elite League: Cardiff Devils 6-2 Nottingham Panthers

Joey Martin's hat-trick helped Cardiff Devils to a convincing win over Nottingham Panthers.

In an edgy affair, Devils led 3-1 after the opening period with goals from Cody Donaghey, Josh Batch and Martin, while Otto Nieminen kept Panthers in touch.

Martin added a second after Jamie Arniel's effort in the second.

Methieu netted for Panthers in the final period before Martin rounded off the scoring with his third of the night.

Panthers remain bottom of the Elite League table, while Devils are second behind Sheffield Steelers.