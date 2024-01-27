Elite League: Cardiff Devils 4-0 Guildford Flames

Cardiff Devils completed back-to-back league victories over Guildford Flames with a convincing 4-0 win at home.

Josh Waller and Cody Donaghey off the powerplay put Devils ahead in the opening period at Vindico Arena.

Another powerplay by Donaghey extended the lead, with Cole Sanford also getting in on the scoring before a goalless third period.

Devils goaltender Ben Bowns was player of the match having made 35 saves.

Devils remain third in the Elite League, a point behind Belfast Giants with two games in hand.

They will look to keep the pressure on Giants and league leaders Sheffield Steelers when they make the trip to Fife Flyers on Sunday.