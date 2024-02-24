Elite League: Cardiff Devils 4-1 Sheffield Steelers - Hosts retain title hopes against leaders

Ice hockey stick and puck

Cardiff Devils kept alive their faint hopes of overhauling Elite League leaders Sheffield Steelers with a hard-fought win in the Welsh capital.

Steelers led briefly through Dominic Cormier, but after Jamie Arniel levelled, Devils went on to win.

Ryan Barrow put the hosts ahead and Trevor Cox and Cole Ully scored within 27 final period seconds of each other to subdue the visitors.

Devils, in second, now trail Steelers by 12 points in the table.

Devils go to fourth-placed Guildford Flames on Sunday, 25 February (16:00 GMT) hoping to keep up the pressure on Steelers, who face off at home against Coventry Blaze at the same time.