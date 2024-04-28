Elite Kai Havertz display for Arsenal against Tottenham shows why Gunners have switched transfer plans

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

At the full-time whistle, the Arsenal players ran to their fans in the away end at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium and punched in the air.

The north London derby always seems to deliver pulsating games and this was no different, as the Gunners came out 3-2 winners in a chaotic game.

How defining it will be in the title race, only time will tell, but so far Mikel Arteta can be satisfied that his side are doing all they can to make Manchester City be perfect in this run-in.

Arteta will be a relieved man after this derby, however, as Arsenal nearly threw away a three-goal lead at half-time.

For all their brilliance in attack, they were sloppy at the back and it led to a nervy finish.

Arsenal held out, though, to claim what could be a famous win and a vital three points in the title race.

Arsenal show their ruthless edge

At half-time in this game, Arsenal were 3-0 up and it was just the scoreline Arteta would have been dreaming of before kick-off.

How it came about, though, was far from in keeping with the way the Gunners have gone about their business this season.

Arsenal have controlled the majority of their games, suffocating their opponents and giving very little away.

This, however, was the opposite of that as Arteta’s side struggled to get on the ball and instead they hit Spurs on the counter.

It was ruthless stuff from Arsenal, who finished the first-half with just 28 per cent possession and just two shots on target.

Saka delivers when it matters most

Arteta said a few weeks ago that Bukayo Saka would “fly” during the run-in and the winger emphatically delivered here.

Before today, Saka had not scored in the League since Arsenal’s opening game this month - when they beat Brighton 3-0.

At times, he has cut an isolated figure and the fears that regularly surround him about burnout rose to the surface.

This performance against Spurs, however, was a brilliant one from Saka and perhaps a sign of what is to come in the Gunners’ final three games.

The 22-year-old set up Arsenal’s first, with his corner turned in at the near-post by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

There was a hint of fortune about that assist, but there was nothing lucky about Saka’s goal.

Arteta’s side hit Spurs on the counter as Havertz’s raking through-ball picked out Saka’s run from deep.

The winger controlled the ball well, cut inside, and arrowed the ball into the bottom corner.

Havertz performance shows why Arsenal should change transfer plans

Back in January, Arsenal were looking to sign a striker this summer - but now their plans have shifted.

The club are also looking at wingers, and watching Havertz’s performance here today, it is easy to see.

He led the line superbly and it capped off a fine week for the German.

Havertz scored twice against Chelsea on Tuesday and he followed that up here with a goal and an assist.

The pass for Saka’s goal was stunning, with Havertz hit a through-ball from deep that meant the winger did not have to break stride.

There is an argument that Arsenal need a ruthless striker up top, but Havertz has shown he is a viable alternative thanks to his all-round game.