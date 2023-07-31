Elite high school combo guard from California is considering KU and five other programs

Mikey Lewis, a 6-foot-3, 170-pound senior combo guard from Prolific Prep in Napa, California, cut his list of prospective colleges to six over the weekend, according to On3.com.

His finalists are: Kansas, Illinois, LSU, Mississippi, San Diego State and St. Mary’s.

Lewis — he is ranked No. 45 in the recruiting Class of 2024 by Rivals.com, No. 81 by ESPN.com, and No 77 by 247sports.com — has visited St. Mary’s and has scheduled visits to Illinois on Sept. 16 and LSU on Sept. 23.

Lewis, who attended Accelerated Prep in Lakewood, Colorado his sophomore and junior years of high school, previously had Wichita State, Washington, Colorado, Cal, TCU, Syracuse, Colorado State, Wyoming, Arizona State, Providence and others on his list.

Playing for the Oakland (California) Soldiers, Lewis, a native of Windsor, Calif., led all scorers at the prestigious Nike Peach Jam, averaging 23.7 points a game. He hit 35.2% of his three-point shot attempts.

Overall on the spring/summer Nike tour, he averaged an EYBL leading 25.3 ppg. He hit 49.2% of his shots and was 14-of-26 from three-point range (53.8%). He also grabbed 4.5 rebounds and recorded 3.3 assists per game on the EYBL tour.

Lewis’ father, Michael, a former 6-8 wing, played collegiately for Eastern Washington and later competed professionally in Israel and South Korea.

“I want to take all my visits before my season starts,” Lewis told On3.com. “And I’d like to sign on National Signing Day, in the early period, is when I plan on it right now. I want to go somewhere I feel like I can become a pro. That is the biggest thing for me is being a pro, so I want to go to a school where I feel like we can make that happen. I’m open to a school playing me on the ball so I can develop or using me off the ball where I’m strong.”

Of KU, Lewis told 247sports.com: ““Kansas is one of the better teams in the mix. I want to play for a winning program that has tradition and they have that.”