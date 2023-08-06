Elite groupthink put the West on the path to despair - but there’s another way

Earth

The meaningful exchange of truly diverse ideas and perspectives has withered over recent decades. We need to foster and promote critical thinking and constructive discussion. Our new Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC), an international coalition of politicians, business leaders, public intellectuals and cultural commentators, will help ensure that a broader range of perspectives can be heard globally.

Consider the world’s response to the pandemic. A panic-stricken lockdown orthodoxy far too soon took hold, and those whose policy proposals deviated quickly were labelled “Covid deniers”.

The obvious downsides to universal lockdowns were ignored by those striving to garner credit for simple-minded immediacy of response. Thus, we saw increases of inequality in income distribution and wealth, widespread loss of employment, substantive declines in spending, and general deterioration in economic conditions; serious declines in mental wellbeing, delayed and diminished access to healthcare, and record high levels of domestic violence. The education of children was particularly affected: school closures on average robbed children of more than 7 months of education, which could end up costing $17 trillion in lifetime earnings.

We need to have a serious conversation about our manner of response before the next crisis to ensure that the cure is not much worse than the disease. Consider the alarmist treatment of climate change. Campaigners play up fear, while neglecting to mention that reductions in poverty and increases in resiliency mean climate-related disasters kill ever fewer people: over the past century, deaths have dropped 97 per cent. Heatwaves capture the headlines. Globally, however, cold kills nine times more people. Currently, higher temperatures result in 166,000 fewer temperature-related deaths annually.

Fear-mongering and the suppression of inconvenient truths are pushing us toward the wrong solutions: politicians and pundits call for net zero policies that will cost far beyond $100 trillion, while producing benefits a fraction as large. We need to have an honest debate of costs and benefits to find the best solutions.

We also need to conduct a more mature conversation about how to better help the poorer half of the world. The UN promises everything imaginable in the form of its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). But promising everything without prioritisation is no plan at all.

We must zero in on the most efficient solutions first. More than 100 economists and several Nobel laureates working with Copenhagen Consensus have identified the most promising and effective SDG targets. We could, for example, virtually eliminate tuberculosis, which needlessly still kills more than a million people each year, for an additional $6.2 billion a year. We could invest $5.5 billion more in agricultural R&D in low-income countries to increase crop yields, help farmers produce more and consumers pay less, reducing the number of hungry people by more than a 100 million per year.

There are a dozen areas where much could be done for comparatively little money. We could efficiently and quickly boost learning in schools, save mothers’ and newborns’ lives, tackle malaria, make government procurement much more efficient, improve nutrition, increase land tenure security, turbo-charge the effects of trade, advance skilled migration, and increase child immunisation rates. These sensible and implementable policies could save more than four million lives per year, and generate economic benefits worth over a trillion dollars for an outlay of $35 billion a year for seven years.

The new ARC forum can help us envision the future in a positive manner. Enough panicked fear-mongering. We can focus on what is truly important and attainable.

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson is Professor Emeritus at the University of Toronto, and the author of three books: “Maps of Meaning: the Architecture of Belief”, “12 Rules for Life: an Antidote to Chaos” and “Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life”. A collection of his writings for the Telegraph can be found here.

Dr. Bjorn Lomborg is President of the Copenhagen Consensus and Visiting Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. His latest book is “False Alarm: How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet.” A collection of his writings for the Telegraph can be found here.

