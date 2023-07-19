‘Elite’ Confirms Season 8, Reveals New Cast Members Joining Netflix Series — Global Bulletin

Netflix’s “Elite” is officially getting an eighth season.

The streamer announced on Wednesday morning that production on Season 8 will commence in August. Episodes for the upcoming season will be directed by Daniel Barone, Ginesta Guindal, Jota Linares and Elena Trapé. New characters will include Ane Rot (“Killer Book Club”) and Nuno Gallego (“UPA Next”). Mina el Hammani will also return to the series to reprise her role of Nadia.

“Elite,” created by Carlos Montero and Jaime Vaca, is Netflix Spain’s longest-running fictional series. Set at Las Encinas, an elite high school, the series follows a group of working class students at the school and their relationships with their wealthier classmates.

Premiering on Netflix in 2018, the series was met with critical acclaim. At the time, Variety‘s Caroline Framke hailed the series as “tantalizing and whipsmart,” writing: “’Élite’ does indeed include countless teen show clichés, but it also relishes the opportunity to dig a bit deeper and twist them into more interesting shapes. It interrogates the very tropes it indulges by finding new gears in old plot engines. And with the addition of a smart flashback structure keeping its central murder mystery afloat, Darío Madrona and Carlos Montero’s drama quickly proves addictive enough that it’s hard to stop watching before the end of its eight-episode conclusion.”

Though the series’ stars come and go, reccent featured players include Omar Ayuso, Valentina Zenere, André Lamoglia, Carmen Arrufat, Álex Pastrana, Álvaro de Juana, Ander Puig, Ana Bokesa, Nadia Al Saidi, Mirela Balić, Gleb Abrosimov, Fernando Líndez, Alejandro Albarracín, Iván Mendes, Maribel Verdú and Anitta.

