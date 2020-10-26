'Changed my life': This top-rated bread maker is just $50 on Amazon today

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There’s something so comforting about having a warm loaf of fresh bread. And, as temperatures drop, it’s prime time for bread-making.

Of course, making bread the traditional way takes a lot of time. You have to activate the yeast, knead the dough, let it rise, knead it again, let it rise again... . It’s not until hours later that you actually get to enjoy your bread. But a quality bread maker can do all of that for you in a fraction of the time. And, luckily, Amazon has just rolled back prices on the Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic Programmable Bread Maker. For today only, this top-rated bread maker is on sale for just $50 (was $75).

This maker has everything you could could want in a home bread maker. Choose from three different sizes—1, 1.5, or 2 pound—and 19 programmed preset options for a range of options, from white bread to pizza dough. It can even make cake, jam and yogurt.

It even has a 15-hour delay and 60-minute keep-warm function, so you can throw in your ingredients before bed and wake up to the smell of freshly baked bread.

By the way, you get a lot for $50. The Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic Programmable Bread Maker comes with a non-stick bread pan, measuring cup and spoon, kneading blade and metal hook for lifting out the kneading blade.

People swear by this machine. “You get great bread every time,” one five-star reviewer wrote. Another said the machine “has changed my life.” They added, “This is easy to use, easy to clean and will forever change my bread life... . Are you cheap? Don't want to buy a $150+ bread machine? But want to make bread??! BUY THIS.”

Shop it: Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic Programmable Bread Maker, $50 (was $75), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

