Elite 10 dropped from schedule as Grand Slam circuit trimmed to six events

TORONTO — The Grand Slam of Curling series trimmed the Elite 10 competition from the calendar Tuesday as the circuit moves to a six-event season for the 2019-20 campaign.

The Sportsnet series will maintain its total prize money level of $2.1 million and divide it among the six competitions. The season-long race towards the combined $300,000 bonus pool will also continue.

"As the demands of the curling season continue to grow, we want to ensure that the Grand Slam series remains accessible to elite curlers," Sportsnet vice-president Rob Corte said Tuesday in a release. "Our new six-event format better accommodates the demanding travel and playing schedules of the world's top curling teams."

Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., won the Elite 10 last September in Chatham-Kent, Ont., while Sweden's Anna Hasselborg took the women's title at the match-play event.

The elite curling calendar has become quite crowded with the growth of the mixed doubles discipline and this season's addition of a four-event World Cup circuit.

The 2019-20 Grand Slam season will begin with the Oct. 22-27 Masters in North Bay, Ont.

Other stops include the Nov. 5-10 Tour Challenge in Pictou County, N.S., the Dec. 10-15 National in Conception Bay South, N.L., the Jan. 14-19 Canadian Open at Yorkton, Sask., the April 7-12 Players' Championship in Toronto and the April 21-26 Champions Cup (location TBD).

The inaugural Elite 10 was held in Fort McMurray, Alta., in March 2015.

The Canadian Press