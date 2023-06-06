Elise Reed thinks Karolina Kowalkiewicz could finally give her the standup fight she wants
LAS VEGAS – Elise Reed beat Jinh Yu Frey with a unanimous decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC on ESPN 45 in Las Vegas.
Take a look inside the fight with Reed, who has rebounded from all three of her stoppage losses with decision wins.
Jinh Yu Frey vs. Elise Reed
Result: Elise Reed def. Jinh Yu Frey via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Updated records: Reed (7-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Frey (11-9 MMA, 2-5 UFC)
Key stat: Although Frey landed three takedowns, Reed more than doubled up in the striking department at 94-42 overall.
Reed on the fight's key moment
“The game plan was to hit her. We know that people like to try to take me down, so using my distance – obviously as a lefty, it changes the game plan a little bit in terms of striking. But it was just maintaining the distance and being able to hit her.”
Reed on a hard-fought win
“I’m so critical in the cage. I want to have a perfect performance. I want to be able to dominate. And obviously when you get taken down, it plays on you a little bit. But I pushed the pace. I clipped her a few times. I made her hesitate. I’m sure when I look at it without being in the cage, I’m going to be able to see the things that I did well and capitalized on. She was tough. It was a tough one.”
Reed on what she wants next
“I love fighting, so I’ll fight whenever. I don’t know if my coaches would agree, but any time the UFC wants to say, ‘Hey, want to jump back in?’ I’m happy to do it – so probably sometime in the fall.
“I love this job. Karolina Kowalkiewicz: solid striker. I know that I fight strikers and they end up not being strikers, but if we want to put on a solid show, it’s going to be against a striker, so we’ll see.”
To hear more from Reed, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.
