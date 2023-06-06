Elise Reed thinks Karolina Kowalkiewicz could finally give her the standup fight she wants

LAS VEGAS – Elise Reed beat Jinh Yu Frey with a unanimous decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC on ESPN 45 in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Reed, who has rebounded from all three of her stoppage losses with decision wins.

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Elise Reed

Result: Elise Reed def. Jinh Yu Frey via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Updated records: Reed (7-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Frey (11-9 MMA, 2-5 UFC)

Key stat: Although Frey landed three takedowns, Reed more than doubled up in the striking department at 94-42 overall.

Reed on the fight's key moment

“The game plan was to hit her. We know that people like to try to take me down, so using my distance – obviously as a lefty, it changes the game plan a little bit in terms of striking. But it was just maintaining the distance and being able to hit her.”

Reed on a hard-fought win

“I’m so critical in the cage. I want to have a perfect performance. I want to be able to dominate. And obviously when you get taken down, it plays on you a little bit. But I pushed the pace. I clipped her a few times. I made her hesitate. I’m sure when I look at it without being in the cage, I’m going to be able to see the things that I did well and capitalized on. She was tough. It was a tough one.”

Reed on what she wants next

“I love fighting, so I’ll fight whenever. I don’t know if my coaches would agree, but any time the UFC wants to say, ‘Hey, want to jump back in?’ I’m happy to do it – so probably sometime in the fall.

“I love this job. Karolina Kowalkiewicz: solid striker. I know that I fight strikers and they end up not being strikers, but if we want to put on a solid show, it’s going to be against a striker, so we’ll see.”

To hear more from Reed, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 45.

