Elisabeth Moss Says She 'Put Myself Forward' to Direct 3 Episodes of The Handmaid's Tale

Elisabeth Moss is opening up about getting behind the camera to direct The Handmaid's Tale.

While appearing virtually on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday, the 38-year-old actress spoke about getting the chance to direct three episodes of the popular dystopian Hulu series.

When host Jimmy Kimmel asked if she had ever directed before, Moss confirmed it was indeed the first time she played the role.

"This is my first time," the actress, who stars as June Osborne on the series, said. "I was originally only supposed to [direct] the one [episode], and then I liked it so much that I thought, 'Well, there's an open position later in the season - we don't have a director.' And I kind of put myself forward for the job," she continued. "I really, really loved it."

"But my first episode ... I liked the script so much, it was a beautiful script written by Bruce Miller," Moss said. "... And then when I started prepping it, I realized it was like all this special effects and VFX and there's green screens everywhere and all these, like, really difficult sequences to do, and I never directed anything before in my life before."

RELATED: The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Drops on Hulu: 6 Things to Remember Before Watching the New Episodes

Jasper Savage/Hulu

In conversation with the late night host, Moss also chatted about the upcoming finale of The Handmaid's Tale's current season, which is set to air on Wednesday night.

When asked by Kimmel, 53, if she believes that fans of the drama will be satisfied with its ending to season 4, Moss remained coy.

"Oh, I don't know what I'm allowed to say," the actress said with a grin. "I don't even know if I can answer that question cause even that could be revealing."

She did however, did offer some insight, teasing, "I will say that I think it's satisfying."

The season finale of The Handmaid's Tale will stream Wednesday on Hulu.