Elisabeth Moss Is Pregnant with Her First Child

The 'Handmaid's Tale' star shared the news on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Elisabeth Moss is expecting her first child!

The Handmaid’s Tale star shared the news on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night.

"Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?" host Jimmy Kimmel asked Moss, 41, to begin their interview.

“A little bit of both,” the Mad Men star replied.

Moss went on to say she has been “really lucky” during her pregnancy journey, adding, “It’s been going really well.” She then asked Kimmel, 56, for advice.

The comedian was reminded of advice he and his wife Molly McNearney received from Bill Murray when she was expecting one of their four children.

"He said, 'Bring Christmas lights to hang up [in the delivery room],’" Kimmel recalled, adding that Murray also suggested bringing in battery-powered candles.

"Because the lighting is terrible in the room,” Kimmel said. “It's Walmart-style lighting for this blessed event that's going to happen and you don't want that."

Moss did not share further details, including when her baby is due.

The actress stars in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, a dystopian drama based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel. Before the show's fifth season debuted in September 2022, the streamer renewed the show for a sixth and final season.

"It has been a true honor to tell the story of Margaret Atwood's groundbreaking novel and chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale," series creator and showrunner Bruce Miller said in a statement.

Added Miller, "We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its run, and are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, and without whom we never would have gotten to this point."



During the show's season 5 finale FYC event in Los Angeles in November 2022, Moss told PEOPLE it was "horrifying" that the show has only become more relevant since its debut. "It's awful, It's way more than troubling," she said, adding that the show is "the most fulfilling, creative experience of my life."

Moss was previously married to Fred Armisen for about a year before their divorce was finalized in 2011.



