Elis

Dividend for 2021

Option for the payment of the dividend in new shares

Saint-Cloud, May 20, 2022 – The general shareholders’ meeting held on May 19, 2022 approved the dividend related to the 2021 fiscal year for an amount of €0.37 per share and has decided to offer to each shareholder an option for the payment of such dividend in cash or in new shares. The option for the payment of dividend in new shares may only be exercised for 100% of the dividends attached to the shares owned by such shareholder.

Calendar for dividend payment:

Ex-dividend date: May 25, 2022

Opening date to opt for dividend payment in new shares: May 27, 2022

Closing date to opt for dividend payment in new shares: June 10, 2022 inclusive (subject to the exception below)

Results of option for dividend payment in new shares: June 14, 2022

Dividend payment date in cash, delivery of the new shares: June 16, 2022





Terms of dividend payment:

Shareholders wishing to opt for the payment of dividends in shares will have to request such payment method from the financial intermediaries empowered to pay the dividend or from BNP Paribas Securities Services, holding the Company’s direct registered form shares accounts, for those shareholders holding direct registered form shares (in the latter case, the closing date to opt for dividend payment in new shares shall be June 8, 2022 inclusive; the option may be exercised via the website https://planetshares.bnpparibas.com).

Shareholders not exercising their options for dividends to be paid in new shares at the latest by June 10, 2022 inclusive (or, for those shareholders holding direct registered form shares, by June 8, 2022 inclusive), will be paid their dividend fully in cash.

The issue price of the new shares that will be issued in payment of the dividend has been set at €12.96. This price corresponds to 95% of the average of the first share prices quoted on the Euronext Paris regulated market during the twenty trading days prior to the date of the General Shareholders’ Meeting, less the net amount of this dividend and rounded up to the nearest euro cent.

If the amount of the net dividend in respect of which the shareholder exercises its option does not correspond to a whole number of shares, the shareholder will obtain the immediately lower whole number of shares plus a cash balancing payment.

The new shares issued as payment for the dividend will carry immediate dividend right and will be fully assimilated to the existing shares of the Company. New shares will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris as from June 16, 2022.

Disclaimer

This release constitutes the information document required under article 1, paragraphs 4 (h) and 5 (g) of the chapter I of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017. This release does not constitute an offer to the public or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities. This release and any other document related to the payment of the dividend in the form of new shares of the Company may not be distributed, disseminated or published outside of France, unless such distribution, dissemination or publication complies with applicable local laws and regulations. Moreover, such publication does not constitute an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer would violate applicable local laws and regulations. The option for payment of the dividend in the form of new shares of the Company shall not be available to any shareholder residing in any country where such an option would require registration with, or an authorization to be granted by, local financial market authorities. Shareholders residing outside of France must inform themselves of, and comply with, any local laws, regulations and restrictions applicable to such option. For tax purposes related to the payment of the dividend in the form of new shares, shareholders are expected to inform themselves of applicable taxes with their own tax advisor based on their personal situation. When deciding whether or not they will exercise the option, shareholders must take into account the risks associated with an investment in shares. For any further information about the Company, please refer to Chapter 4 of the 2021 Universal Registration Documents of the Company filed on March 29, 2022 and available on the Company’s website, www.elis.com.

Contact

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director – Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

