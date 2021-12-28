Elis: Closing of the acquisition of Blesk InCare’s Textile activity in Russia

Closing of the acquisition of Blesk InCare’s Textile activity in Russia

Saint-Cloud, December 28, 2021 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene, and facility services solutions, which is present in Europe and Latin America, today announces the closing of the acquisition of 100% of Blesk InCare’s Textile activity (the signing of an agreement was announced on October 7, 2021).

Elis has been present in Russia since 2017 through the acquisition of Berendsen. After the acquisition of Blesk InCare’s Mats activity in 2019, the Group continues its development strategy to take over the Flat Linen and Workwear business of the Russian group.

2021 revenue is expected at 700m Russian rubles (c. €8 million), with Flat Linen and Workwear contributing c. 60% and 40% respectively. Activity was especially resilient during the 2020 pandemic and 2021 revenue will post YoY double-digit organic growth.

Contact

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment



