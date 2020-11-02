Elis announces the acquisition of 3 laundries in Brazil

Saint-Cloud, November 2, 2020 - Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene and facility services solutions that is present in Europe and Latin America, today announces the acquisition of 100% of Clinilaves and ASPH (« Clinilaves ») in Brazil. This acquisition will be consolidated from November 1st onwards.

Clinilaves operates 2 sites (plus one currently under construction) near Sao Paulo and Joinville (Santa Catarina state). The activity is dedicated to rental-cleaning Flat linen for mostly private clients operating in the Healthcare segment.

Clinilaves generated revenues of c. BRL50mn in 2019.

This acquisition will strengthen Elis’ position in the Healthcare sector in Brazil and will contribute to its profitable growth in the country.

