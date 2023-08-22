Elinor Snowsill: Wales fly-half calls time on playing career to take up coaching role

Elinor Snowsill began her Wales career in a 56-7 win over Sweden at St Helens, Swansea

Fly-half Elinor Snowsill has announced her retirement from professional rugby after 14 years in a Wales shirt.

The 34-year-old is one of Wales women's most capped players, having made 76 appearances since her international debut in 2009.

She played at four Rugby World Cups and helped Wales to consecutive third-place finishes in the past two Six Nations.

"It's been one hell of a journey," Snowsill said, "it has been a career full of highs and lows."

She will leave the Wales squad to take up a coaching role with Cardiff Met University, where she will help the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) identify the next generation of talented players.

Snowsill has witnessed first hand the transition of Wales women from an amateur era to the newly professional age, where players are now paid to train as full-time athletes.

She was one of the history-making 12 to be awarded contracts at the start of 2022.

Elinor Snowsill celebrates Wales' famous victory over England in the 2015 Women's Six Nations

"It is bittersweet to announce my retirement from international rugby at this point," she said, with Wales enjoying a highest ever world ranking of sixth and qualifying for the top tier of the new WXV tournament this autumn.

"After years of being on a rollercoaster full of highs and many lows, it feels like we are really gaining momentum as a squad and are getting close to achieving great things within the game.

"Thank you to the players who came before me. The women who worked tirelessly to keep Wales women on the map. Who juggled full time careers with international commitments, without any of the recognition and support we now get.

"Although not many may know their names, their legacy is woven into the fibre of the shirts we wear today."

Club career

Snowsill's talent was first spotted by Sophie Bennett, the former Wales women's performance manager, while playing touch rugby in a Welsh school's tournament.

She was persuaded to try out with Cardiff Harlequins and played two games on the wing before moving to Newport Gwent Dragons.

But her home would be across the bridge with her beloved Bristol Bears.

Snowsill spent 11 years there, making more than 100 appearances, and admitted to being "heartbroken" when she left at the end of last season.

She paid tribute to Bristol head coach Dave Ward and backs coach Tom Luke who persuaded her to keep playing two years ago when she had "hit rock bottom" and "was ready to give it all up".

"I wouldn't have known what it was like to be a professional athlete if it wasn't for you," she said.

One of many 'player of the match' accolades for young Dragon Elinor Snowsill

'Snowy's' legacy

Snowsill is also grateful to Wales' coaching team for "having faith" and pushing her "to new heights" in the past 18 months.

It was a sentiment reflected by Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham, who said "it has been a privilege to coach Snowy".

"It is only right that Wales celebrates a player who has given so much to the jersey. Her diligence, willingness to learn and professionalism are an example to the current squad and to any young player who wants to play for Wales," Cunningham said.

"I know how highly regarded she is as a player and a person in rugby circles inside and outside of Wales.

"Snowy has always had a very real sense of the players who went before her and representing them. She is now part of that special band of players, and I know the current squad and those who follow will feel the same about the legacy she has left."

Nigel Walker, WRU interim CEO and performance director, added "Elinor's standing in the game is without question and she has been one of the game-changers for Welsh rugby and the women's game.

"Her application, attitude and resilience were made for professional rugby."

Elinsor Snowsill played for Barbarians Women against USA and England in 2019

Family support

Snowsill's career has been further enhanced by representing Wales in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, and is one of a few special players to have been invited to play for the Barbarians.

But no matter which shirt she is wearing, and whether her side win or lose, she said he family have been there "throughout it all".

"From New Zealand to Canada and everywhere in between, they have been at almost every single international 15s game and 7s tournament," she said.

"To my brother Aron and my father Gary, thank you for all the hours you have spent kicking a ball with me since childhood. You have both been my best kicking coaches over the years, if only I'd listened to half of what you told me."

She also thanked her mother Nerys for the thousands of Welsh cakes she has made for teams over the years and for being the under-20s "tour mam" in Canada.

"Thank you for passionately waving your inflatable daffodil during every single anthem to make sure I know where you're sat, and thank you for showing me what true strength and resilience looks like."