Elinor Barker and Neah Evans snatch Great Britain silver in Madison

Elinor Barker and Neah Evans won Olympic silver for Great Britain in the women’s Madison.

A big late charge from Barker saw Britain win the last of the 12 sprints in the 120-lap race and move above the Netherlands as Italy’s Chiara Consonni and Vittoria Guazzini celebrated gold.

Italy finished with 37 points to Britain’s 31 and the Netherlands’ 28.

Great Britain’s Elinor Barker and Neah Evans during the women’s Madison final (David Davies/PA).

The British pair had been on the attack from the off, winning the first sprint and staying in the medal positions for the rest of the race.

They took the most points of any team purely from the sprints, but Italy and the Netherlands both gained a lap on the field, picking up 20 points in the process.

Dame Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald became the first female Olympic champions at the Tokyo Games when the Madison made its debut in the women’s programme. Barker and Evans are the reigning world champions after their win in Glasgow last summer.