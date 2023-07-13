Ukrainian responsibility ‘too much’ for tearful Elina Svitolina after shock defeat

Elina Svitolina who had a baby in October has become a firm favourite at SW19 - AP/Alberto Pezzali

As Wimbledon heroine Elina Svitolina swept into the last four, she had the voices of an embattled nation roaring her on. But carrying Ukrainian hopes proved to be exhausting, as well as invigorating. And when it came to the critical moments of Svitolina’s semi-final against Marketa Vondrousova, her racket weighed heavy in her hand.

After Vondrousova had served out for a 6-3, 6-3 victory in just 75 minutes, Svitolina broke down in tears in her post-match press conference. Asked if she had felt the support from her home nation, she began with the positives, saying “I got a lot of messages from different people. It’s unbelievable that they’ve been there with me all the way.”

But then came the rider. “For sure it’s a big motivation,” Svitolina said, “but it’s a lot of responsibility, a lot of tension. I try to balance it as much as I can, but sometimes it gets maybe too much.”

Svitolina will remain an icon in beleaguered Ukraine, even after this loss. As Sergiy Stakhovsky – another former national No 1 – told Telegraph Sport on Wednesday, she is already the pre-eminent athlete to emerge from his country. But she may yet look back on this match as a Sliding Doors moment: the best chance she will ever have to reach a grand-slam final.

As a contest, this semi-final was not quite the drama-fest we had been hoping for. There was a brief spell in the second set when Svitolina fought back from 4-0 down to 4-3. The Centre Court fans discovered their voice for the first time, underlining the extent to which they have adopted her this fortnight.

But just when Vondrousova seemed to be wobbling, Svitolina’s serve deserted her and she lost eight of the last ten points, four of them via unforced errors. It was a bathetic end to what has been a gripping story, memorable not only for the quality of Svitolina’s tennis but for the way she personified Ukraine’s brave resistance.

And so to the winner. Vondrousova is simultaneously the world No42 and the Czech No7, which gives an insight into the incredible depth of talent generated by her homeland. She is the second unexpected Czech finalist in as many majors, after her friend and club-mate Karolina Muchova finished as runner-up in Paris five weeks ago.

At the start of the fortnight, you could probably have polled every tennis fan in the country without anyone picking Vondrousova to reach the final. She arrived with an appalling record on grass: just four wins from 15 matches. And yet, she can muster a couple of bigtime moments on her cv – notably when she took silver at the Tokyo Olympics, and when she eliminated a nervy Johanna Konta to reach the final of the 2019 French Open.

Vadym Prystaiko (right) was appointed ambassador by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in July 2020 - pA/John Walton

Closing out wins has been a challenge for her – as we saw on Thursday when she developed a nasty case of double-faultitis in the dying moments – and doubly so when she is playing for a title. But she is capable of doing magical things with a tennis ball. Saturday’s final against Ons Jabeur is shaping up as a duel between two conjurors: tennis’s answer to The Prestige.

“I feel like we’re the same in some things,” said Vondrousova of Jabeur. “We’re playing drop-shots. We’re playing slice.” She stopped short of pointing out that she has already beaten Jabeur twice this season, including at the Australian Open.

Vondrousova is immediately identifiable via her forest of body art. She received the ink from her first tattoo at 16 and has three or four different artists whom she visits regularly, to the point where she has no idea how many designs she is inscribed with. “I have a bet with my coach,” she said. “If I win a grand slam, he’s going to get one [tattoo].”

On top of the tattoos, she wears unbranded kit. Nike didn’t renew her four-year deal when it finished in December, perhaps imagining that the two wrist operations she underwent last season would be career-limiting.

If so, they went a little early. Vondrousova might have worn a cast when she attended Wimbledon 2022 – mainly to support her doubles partner Miriam Kolodziejova and squeeze in a couple tourist attractions such as the London Eye. But she has been irresistible in 2023, taking out such dangerous grass-court players as Donna Vekic and Jessica Pegula along the way.

A true tennis tragic, Vondrousova even staged her wedding last summer on a hard court in her native Prague. Her husband Stepan has remained at home for the whole of Wimbledon to look after their pet cat Frankie, but she confirmed on Thursday that “We texted the cat-sitter to come to our home. He’s coming tomorrow with my sister.”

At 24, Vondrousova is a homebody who doesn’t find it easy to deal with attention. Speaking to a room of reporters after her semi-final, she admitted that “Talking to you guys is just too much for me. These kind of things, I don’t like very much.” She will have to do a lot of more of it if she manages to take down Jabeur on Saturday.

Vondrousova ends Svitolina’s stunning run - as it happened

03:12 PM BST

Marion Bartoli on BBC Radio 5 Live

Elina can be so proud of herself. She gave us goose bumps and we were so behind her. She gained so many fans around the fortnight.

Elina Svitolina waves to the crowd following defeat to Marketa Vondrousova - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

03:07 PM BST

Vondrousova reacts

I cannot believe it. I am very happy that I made the final. Elina is such a fighter and a great person. It was a tough match. I am very happy. I was crazy nervous! I was nervous the whole match. I was leading 4-0 in the second set and she fought back. Thank you to you guys for your amazing support.

03:03 PM BST

Twitter reacts

Svitolina had an opening but couldn’t pull through. Well done to Vondrousova

👏🏽 #Wimbledon — deeps (@aeroastrofc) July 13, 2023

I'm a fan of Marketa Vondrousova, but certainly feels like a "killing Bambi" deal that she beat Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, a new mom, in this #Wimbledon semifinal. — Randy Walker (@TennisPublisher) July 13, 2023

Svitolina had a bit of a nightmare & ran out of puff but great credit to Vondrousova who is so tricky to play & has had so many injuries. Jabeur v Sabalenka will be a great watch 🎾 — Jo Durie (@Jodurie) July 13, 2023

02:57 PM BST

The winning moment for Vondrousova

Marketa Vondrousova is a #Wimbledon finalist 👏



The 24-year-old defeats Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 to reach her second Grand Slam final pic.twitter.com/zcGBtItA0L — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2023

02:53 PM BST

Svitolina* 3-6, 3-6 Vondrousova

Backhand error from Svitolina at the start of a must win game. Svitolina slices a tired forehand into the net, 30-0. Vondrousova with a nervy double fault, 30-15.

One of the longest rallies of the match, neither player looking to take the initiative and eventually Vondrousova nets a forehand, 30-30.

Ace by Vondrousova, match point. Svitolina forehand return long. GAME. SET. MATCH. VONDROUSOVA!

The Czech falls to her knees. She can’t believe it. The disappointment is written all over Svitolina’s face as she packs her bags and quickly departs.

02:49 PM BST

Svitolina 3-6, 3-5 Vondrousova*

Double fault by Svitolina then a forehand long, 15-30. Forehand pass from Vondrousova drops low at the feet of Svitolina, who nets a half volley, two break points.

Svitolina forehand into the tramlines and Vondrousova breaks for the sixth time in the match.

She will serve for a place in the final next.

Elina Svitolina hits a forehand - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

02:45 PM BST

Svitolina* 3-6, 3-4 Vondrousova

Vondrousova drop shot into the net, 0-30. Forehand long by Svitolina, 30-30. Big point coming up here.

Svitolina with a forehand pass and Vondrousova’s volley bounces into the tramlines, break point. The crowd comes alive.

Svitolina backhand into the net off a Vondrousova drop shot, deuce.

Vondrousova drop shot into the net, second break point chance. Vondrousova forehand goes long and we are back on serve.

02:40 PM BST

Svitolina 3-6, 2-4 Vondrousova*

Momentum is shifting slightly to Svitolina here. A few errors coming now from the Vondrousova racket. And Svitolina gives her a taste of her own medicine with a lovely drop shot winner.

02:37 PM BST

Svitolina* 3-6, 1-4 Vondrousova

Vondrousova eases to 40-0 after more errors from the racket of Svitolina. But Svitolina fights back and a double fault from Vondrousova means we go to deuce.

Vondrousova snuffs out a break point chance for Svitolina with an ace. Vondrousova drop shot, Svitolina does better with it this time and rushes Vondrousova into putting a lob long, second break point.

Vondrousova backhand is called out. She challenges. And Hawkeye confirms the ball was just wide. Comeback on?

Disappointment for Svitolina - Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

02:29 PM BST

Svitolina 3-6, 0-4 Vondrousova*

Better from Svitolina as she moves to 40-15. But she nets another forehand, 40-30. Great drop shot by Vondrousova, Svitolina gets to the ball but Vondrousova is there to flick a forehand into the open court.

Break point Vondrousova after Svitolina mis-hits a backhand into the tramlines. Nervy point by both players but Svitolina digs in and Vondrousova nets a forehand.

Svitolina doesn’t do enough with her drop shot and Vondrousova finds the gap to hit a backhand winner down the line.

Big chance for Vondrousova to get the double break but she hits a forehand into the tramlines. Bad miss.

Slow second serve by Svitolina, just 80mph, and it is punished by Vondrousova, who hits a forehand return winner.

Backhand into the net by Svitolina, another break point chance for Vondrousova. Vondrousova hits a backhand return. Relief for Svitolina.

But it is short lived as Svitolina strikes a forehand into the tramlines, third break point chance for Vondrousova.

Svitolina backhand into the net and that’s the double break secured.

02:19 PM BST

Svitolina* 3-6, 0-3 Vondrousova

Six games in a row now for Vondrousova as she holds to love. Svitolina is in big trouble here. But Vondrousova fully deserves the lead she’s built.

02:16 PM BST

Svitolina 3-6, 0-2 Vondrousova*

Drop shot from Vondrousova, Svitolina gets there but nets a backhand, 30-30. Forehand into the net from Svitolina, break point.

Svitolina attacks the net, Vondrousova has a look at the pass but the Ukrainian hits a volley winner, deuce.

Svitolina should have the point wrapped up as she runs up to the net to hit a backhand but she doesn’t do enough and Vondrousova chases the ball down to hit a forehand winner down the line, second break point.

Svitolina backhand long and Vondrousova breaks again.

02:12 PM BST

Twitter reacts

First set Vondrousova 6-3 as the Svitolina errors piled up.



Vondrousova had won only 4 matches on grass *in her entire career* prior to #Wimbledon.



Now a set away from the final 🤯 — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) July 13, 2023

That's a pretty solid first set from Vondrousova. More powerful from the baseline, way less nervous while Svitolina just hasn't been able to dictate like in previous matches. Too erractic, even too slow. — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) July 13, 2023

Fitting the first set ended up with a Svitolina unforced error, as Vondrousova takes it 6-3. The Czech has been very solid from the baseline, absorbing power well, and counterpunching effectively. Svitolina's not winning points from her first strikes and isn't improvising well. — AllAboutTennisBlog (@TennisBlogger1) July 13, 2023

02:10 PM BST

Second Set: Svitolina* 3-6, 0-1 Vondrousova (*denotes next server)

Vondrousova finds the baseline with a huge forehand down the line, 30-0. Backhand return into the net from Svitolina, 40-15.

Another backhand error from Svitolina and Vondrousova holds.

Vondrousova is playing with complete confidence while the occasion seems to be getting to Svitolina, who is making too many errors.

Marketa Vondrousova took the first set - Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

02:07 PM BST

Svitolina 3-6 Vondrousova*

Outrageous sliced forehand on the run from Vondrousova zips past the onrushing Svitolina, 30-15.

Svitolina hits back with a big backhand down the line and Vondrousova nets, 40-15. Svitolina hits a backhand long, deuce.

Good lob from Vondrousova, Svitolina does well to get an overhead into play but the ball sits up nicely for Vondrousova to finish with a forehand winner, set point.

Svitolina forehand into the tramlines and the first set goes to Vondrousova.

02:03 PM BST

Svitolina* 3-5 Vondrousova

Vondrousova consolidates the break with a love hold and moves a game away from the set. The support on Centre is very much in Svitolina’s favour.

Very lukewarm response to Vondrousova winning points.

02:00 PM BST

Svitolina 3-4 Vondrousova*

More struggles for Svitolina on serve as she slips to 0-40. Vondrousova looks to have the upper hand on the first break point but slips over and Svitolina hits a winner into the open court.

Deep return by Vondrousova and Svitolina hits a forehand long to drop serve again.

Three breaks of serve in a row.

01:57 PM BST

Svitolina* 3-3 Vondrousova

Double fault by Vondrousova opens the door for Svitolina, 0-30. She responds with an ace that arcs away from Svitolina’s racket.

Then hits a forehand down the line after pulling Svitolina into the net with a drop shot, 30-30.

Second double fault of the game by Vondrousova, break point. Another drop shot by Vondrousova and it is excellent.

Break point for Svitolina after Vondrousova nets a backhand. Vondrousova gets a mid-court ball but pushes her forehand into the tramlines to gift the break back.

01:53 PM BST

Vadym Prystaiko - the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK - in attendance

By Simon Briggs on Centre Court

Vadym Prystaiko - the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK - and his wife are in the Royal Box to see Svitolina play her semi-final. Meanwhile the All England Club say that they have invited 1,000 Ukrainian refugees to this year’s Wimbledon.

Finally, they will donate one pound for every spectator at the Championships to British Red Cross humanitarian efforts in Ukraine - a sum that has now passed £412,000.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Britain, Vadym Prystaiko (R) attends the women's singles semi-finals tennis match between Elina Svitolina and Marketa Vondrousova - Getty Images/Sebastien Bozon

01:52 PM BST

Svitolina 2-3 Vondrousova*

Backhand into the net from Svitolina, 0-30. Svitolina in defensive mode as Vondrousova goes on the attack but she hits a sliced forehand into the tramlines, three break points.

Svitolina doesn’t do enough with her approach shot and she is punished as Vondrousova whips a forehand winner down the line for the early break.

01:50 PM BST

Svitolina* 2-2 Vondrousova

Vondrousova drop shot into the net, 30-15. She responds with a wide serve that Svitolina fails to get back into play, 40-15.

Brilliant running backhand winner from Svitolina, 40-30. Vintage stuff from her.

But Vondrousova holds again when Svitolina nets a return. Very little to separate the two players in the early stages.

Marketa Vondrousova in action - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

01:45 PM BST

Svitolina 2-1 Vondrousova*

Vondrousova has a lovely looking whipped forehand, plenty of spin and height on the ball. She’s not afraid to attack the net either and hit a drop shot.

Svitolina holds to 15 when Vondrousova nets a forehand on the run.

01:42 PM BST

Svitolina* 1-1 Vondrousova

Svitolina goes on the attack, which she did so well against Iga Swiatek and finishes with a forehand winner, 30-15. The Ukrainian then goes just long with a delicate lob, 40-15.

A shake of the fist from Vondrousova as she holds when Svitolina nets a forehand.

01:40 PM BST

First Set: Elina Svitolina 1-0 Marketa Vondrousova* (*denotes next server)

Opening point goes to Svitolina after Vondrousova hits a forehand long. Svitolina moves to 30-0 with a backhand down the line pass after a good volley from Vondrousova.

Chance for Vondrousova after running up to a short ball but she slices a backhand long, 40-15. And Svitolina holds when Vondrousova nets a backhand return.

01:36 PM BST

Coin toss

Vondrousova won it and opted to receive first. Mind games perhaps?

01:32 PM BST

Here come the players

Right on cue the players walk through the green boards under the Royal Box to a warm reception.

The roof is closed due to rain outside which should boost the atmosphere on Centre.

It's Ladies' Singles semi-finals day 🤩



Elina Svitolina and Marketa Vondrousova begin proceedings on Centre Court...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/DdEXw8gBeU — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2023

01:27 PM BST

'Ukrainian tennis fans are expected to gather at a big screen to watch Svitolina'

By Blathnaid Corless

Ukrainian tennis fans are expected to gather at a big screen at the Gulliver shopping mall in Kyiv this afternoon to watch their country’s Wimbledon semi-finalist, Elina Svitolina, compete against Czech player Markéta Vondroušová, according to Ukraine news.

If Svitolina wins on Centre Court, she could be facing a final against a Belarusian player, Aryna Sabalenka, in London this weekend.

01:23 PM BST

Vondrousova hails Svitolina

We chat a bit on Instagram. Actually, we didn’t see each other much. But yeah, I’m with her all the way. She’s incredible. I think she’s incredible with everything. She’s fighting so much for everything. Now she’s just playing amazing tennis also. She’s a super woman, I think (smiling).

Marketa Vondrousova is a fan of Elina Svitolina - Getty Images/Robert Prange

01:15 PM BST

Rankings don't matter!

2 - Elina Svitolina (#76) or Marketa Vondrousova (#42) will become the second lowest ranked player to reach the Women’s Singles final in Wimbledon since the WTA Rankings were introduced - only Serena Williams in 2018 was ranked lower (#181). Grit. pic.twitter.com/gBirhx0liz — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 13, 2023

01:05 PM BST

Big names are arriving for the semi-final

Sir Trevor McDonald arrives on day eleven of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships - PA/Victoria Jones

Sir Cliff Richard loves his tennis - PA/Victoria Jones

British 100m & 200m record holder Dina Asher-Smith will be in the royal box - WireImage/Karwai Tang

12:50 PM BST

A first-time Wimbledon champion will be crowned

12:43 PM BST

12:36 PM BST

Women's semi-final day

Hello and welcome to coverage from Wimbledon of the first women’s semi-final between Elina Svitolina and Marketa Vondrousova on Centre Court.

Svitolina comes into the match as the favourite and on a mission to win her first grand slam title. The Ukrainian has enjoyed a thrilling run at SW19, beating grand slam champions Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin, Victoria Azarenka and Iga Swiatek.

The former world No 3 said a fresh approach to her career after the war in Ukraine and becoming a mother in October had helped her focus.

“I say to myself I think it’s less years that I have in front than behind me,” said Svitolina. “I have to go for it. I don’t have time to lose anymore. I don’t know how many years I will be playing more... You practice for these big moments.”

Svitolina, who returned to the tour in April after giving birth to daughter Skai, said Russia’s invasion of her country’, had changed her.

“War made me stronger and also mentally stronger. I don’t take difficult situations as like a disaster. There are worse things in life. I’m more calm,” she added.

“I think also, because I just started to play again, I have different pressures. I want to win. I have this huge motivation to come back to the top. But I think having a child, and war, made me a different person.”

But Czech world number 42 Vondrousova has gone under the radar at this tournament and will present Svitolina with a big threat as she enjoys a career-best run in SW19.

“We played a few times, so we know each other,” she said. “I mean, she’s a wild card, but she’s playing like a top-10 player. It’s no difference for me. I think in semi-finals you have to be ready for everything. It’s all in. We’ll see. I mean, she’s a great player. She’s playing so good. We’ll see.

“I think nothing changes if she’s seeded or she is a wild card. For me, it’s the same thing.”

