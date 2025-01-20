Elina Svitolina’s ‘fighting spirit’ on show with win over Russian at Aus Open

Elina Svitolina was happy to bring some light to Ukraine with her victory over Russian Veronika Kudermetova in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Svitolina, who has refused to shake hands with Russian or Belarusian opponents after matches since the start of the war nearly three years ago, recovered from a poor start to win 6-4 6-1 and reach her 12th grand slam quarter-final.

“This fighting spirit that I have is completely Ukrainian spirit that I try to show, that I try to represent, as well,” she said.

“Especially now these days in very difficult days for Ukraine. It’s almost been three years that the war is ongoing. Of course, it’s on a daily basis a very heavy rucksack that all Ukrainians have on their backs.

“For me to find a way to win matches, to find a way to bring a little light, a little win for Ukrainian people, is something that I feel I am responsible of. To bring the fight is the least that I can do.

“I feel like sometimes people, they forget that there’s still the war, that we still need help. Just for me, it’s very important to show the resilience, to show that I’m here to fight no matter what.”

The 30-year-old, who is playing in her first tournament since foot surgery last September, has won all eight matches she has played against Russian opponents since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

“For me, it’s the same routines that I have in the morning, before the matches,” said Svitolina.

“Everything is the same. It’s just I feel the spirit is different. I’m really, really putting everything out there. I feel like I put all my energy there. If I’m not going to win, I’m going to almost die on the court. I’m not going to let her win that easy.

“So I feel like this fighting spirit is really pulling me through these matches. It’s just the associations that me personally I have with this country. It’s very painful and very tough on my heart. So, of course, I have an extra motivation for this.”

In the last eight, Svitolina will take on in-form American Madison Keys, who upset sixth seed Elena Rybakina 6-3 1-6 6-3.

Madison Keys defeated Elena Rybakina (Manish Swarup/AP)

Keys won the warm-up event in Adelaide and played superbly to defeat the former finalist, who struggled with a back problem in her previous match.

Rybakina has been playing under a cloud of uncertainty surrounding coach Stefano Vukov, who she rehired earlier this month but who was unable to obtain an accreditation because he is provisionally banned by the WTA pending the outcome of an investigation into a potential breach of its code of conduct.

“Definitely, as I said before, this is not the situation I want to be or someone wants to be,” said Rybakina. “Of course, I want to have who I want in the box, but I couldn’t change it.

“At the end of the day, I just tried to focus on my matches, and I spoke with him. I also have Goran (Ivanisevic), so it didn’t affect the way I played today or any of the results, I think.”