Elin Hilderbrand beach read 'Hotel Nantucket,' Katy Tur memoir 'Rough Draft': 5 new books

'The Hotel Nantucket'

“The Hotel Nantucket,” by Elin Hilderbrand.

By Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown, fiction)

What it's about: Hilderbrand, who has perfected the romantic beach read, returns with a summer scandal at a Nantucket hotel. Fresh off a bad breakup, general manager Lizbet Keaton struggles to revive the storied but struggling business – and to write her own second act.

The buzz: "Honestly, who needs Nantucket. It could hardly be more fun than this book," says a starred review from Kirkus Reviews.

'Rough Draft'

By Katy Tur (Atria/One Signal, nonfiction)

What it's about: The MSNBC anchor and daughter of famed pioneering helicopter journalists Zoey Tur and Marika Gerrard explores her fraught legacy, volatile upbringing and journalistic inheritance in this revealing memoir.

The buzz: "Fans will find it a thrilling ride," says a starred review from Publishers Weekly.

'How to Raise an Antiracist'

By Ibram X. Kendi (One World, nonfiction)

What it's about: The "How to Be an Antiracist" author and MacArthur “Genius” Grant recipient returns with a guidebook for parents, educators and caregivers for talking to children about racism and raising them to stand against racism.

The buzz: Kirkus Reviews calls it "A useful anti-racist memoir about how anti-racism can make the world safer for all children."

'Flying Solo'

By Linda Holmes (Ballantine, fiction)

What it's about: After a canceled wedding, Laurie Sassalyn returns to her small Maine hometown to handle the estate of her great-aunt Dot and uncovers a family secret that sends the near-40-year-old on a journey of self-discovery.

The buzz: "Holmes’s colorful cast of characters pop off the page, and the sure-footed plot entertains," says Publishers Weekly.

'Under the Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and on the Health of Our Nation'

By Linda Villarosa (Doubleday, nonfiction)

What it's about: The New York Times Magazine writer and contributor to the 1619 Project explores American racial health disparities to reveal the toll racism takes and the forces that cause Black citizens to “live sicker and die quicker.”

The buzz: "Villarosa delivers a passionate call for equality in the American medical system. The result is an urgent and utterly convincing must-read," says a starred review from Publishers Weekly.

