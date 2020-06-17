Elijah Wood To Star As FBI Analyst On Ted Bundy Case In ‘No Man Of God’, Scott Derrickson Among Exec Producers & XYZ To Launch Sales — Cannes
Click here to read the full article.
EXCLUSIVE: Elijah Wood is to star as Ted Bundy’s FBI analyst in crime-thriller No Man Of God, which XYZ will be launching at next week’s Cannes virtual market.
Set largely in a single interrogation room, the film is based on real life transcripts culled from conversations between FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier (Wood) and serial killer Bundy that took place between 1984 and 1989. The film details the complicated relationship that formed between the two men during Bundy’s final years on death row.
More from Deadline
Constance Wu & Sam Heughan Join Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu In Period Rom-Com 'Mr Malcolm's List' - Cannes
Motörhead's Lemmy Kilmister To Get The Biopic Treatment - Cannes
Cannes Chief Thierry Frémaux Talks Black Lives Matter, Netflix, Venice, His Own Future & Why "Winds Of Change Are In The Air"
Amber Sealey is directing from C. Robert Cargill’s script, with Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen, and Kim Sherman producing. Scott Derrickson, Bill Hagmaier, Stacy Jorgensen and Mark Ward are executive producers. XYZ is handling international sales. The casting search for Bundy is ongoing.
Lord Of The Rings star Wood most recently starred in comedy-horror Come To Daddy. Sealey is known for Sundance short How Does It Start and micro-budget feature No Light And No Land Anywhere.
Wood’s Company X / SpectreVision has produced titles including Color Out Of Space and Mandy. XYZ will also be at the Cannes virtual market with Run Rabbit Run starring Elisabeth Moss and Dual with Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul and Jesse Eisenberg.
Wood is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Sealey is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and MGMT Management.
Best of Deadline
Coronavirus: U.S. Cases Top 2 Million, CDC Says, As Death Toll Nears 114,000 - Update
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.