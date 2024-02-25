Elijah Wood Learns Of ‘Lord of the Rings’ SAG Awards Win 20 Years Later In Reunion With Sean Astin
Lord of the Rings costars Elijah Wood and Sean Astin reunited onstage Saturday at the 2024 SAG Awards. And that’s where Wood learned about a missing trophy.
The two were on stage to present the trophy for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role. That went to Da’Vine Joy Randolph for her role in The Holdovers.
Before that, Wood and Astin remarked on time’s passing.
“How’s it been 20 years?” Wood asked Astin, who replied, “It’s been 20 years and yet I’m sorry you couldn’t be there that night.”
Wood seemed surprised that they won. “Sean, you were supposed to collect my statue for me if we won. What happened to it?”
Astin was not taken aback.
“Well, it’s somewhere. If by somewhere, you mean Frodo-fan-7-11’s shelf, because he bought it on eBay? Sorry,” Astin joked, with Wood responding, “Sean!”
Astin continued, “No, I just read that Marie Kondo book, and it was just sort of a purge. Anyhow, I just threw it in the fire.”
Wood told Astin he’s “totally taking his gift bag tonight.”
