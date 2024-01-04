Elijah Blue Allman seeks to dismiss divorce from his wife amid mom Cher's conservatorship filing

Allman initially filed for divorce from Marieangela King in 2021.

Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman has filed to dismiss his divorce from his estranged wife, Marieangela King, against the backdrop of his mother seeking to place him under a conservatorship.

Allman filed for divorce from King in 2021, but on Tuesday he sought a dismissal "without prejudice," according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.



Cher, 77, moved to place Allman, 47, in a conservatorship last month, alleging that he is "substantially unable to manage his financial resources" due to "severe mental health and substance abuse issues," according to a court filing. The chart-topping singer argued that a conservator is "urgently needed… to protect Elijah’s property from loss or injury."

King and an attorney for Allman didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Representatives for Cher didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

King accused Cher of kidnapping Allman in court documents that surfaced in September, which Cher denied. King also said in October that she hadn't seen Allman in person since April, claiming that Cher had continued to "interfere" with Allman's "health management as well as his location and accessibility" amid their commitment to "work on [their] marriage."

Cher's conservatorship filing alleged that King wouldn't make a reliable conservator because the couple's "tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises." The singer's filing also stated that she "loves Elijah immensely and has always acted with his best interests in mind," and that she has been "unable to discuss his preferences concerning the appointment of a temporary conservator" because of his "current mental and physical health issues."

A court hearing for a temporary conservatorship will take place Friday, while a hearing on a permanent order will be held March 6.

