Are You Eligible for the Premium Tax Credit?

Rebecca Lake
·7 min read
premium tax credit
premium tax credit

Tax credits can save you money at tax time by reducing what you owe. If you purchase health insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace, you may qualify for the Premium Tax Credit. Eligibility for the credit is based on income and household size. If you’re able to claim the premium tax credit, you can apply the credit to lower your monthly health insurance premiums.

You can also work with a financial advisor that specializes in taxes to get a full understanding of what tax decisions might be best for you.

What Is the Premium Tax Credit?

The premium tax credit is a refundable tax credit that was established under the Affordable Care Act. The credit is intended to make premiums more affordable for people who enroll in a health insurance plan through the Health Insurance Marketplace.

Taxpayers who are eligible for the credit can receive it before they file their returns as an advance against any taxes they might owe or when they file. The amount of credit someone receives depends on their household size and income.

If you take the advance credit and it ends up being more than the amount you’re allowed to claim based on your income, you’ll have to pay back the difference when you file your taxes. On the other hand, if you took a smaller credit than you were eligible for, you’ll get the difference paid back to you as a refund.

Who’s Eligible for the Premium Tax Credit?

As mentioned, household size and income are the two major qualifying criteria for the premium tax credit. Ordinarily, you would qualify if your income is between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty line for your household size. Beyond that, however, there are a few other requirements to meet:

  • You’re required to buy your health insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace.

  • No one else can claim you as a dependent on their tax return.

  • If you’re married, you have to file a joint tax return.

If you buy your health insurance outside of the Marketplace, you’re not eligible for the premium tax credit. You also won’t qualify if you’re eligible to get health insurance through your employer or a government-sponsored program like Medicaid.

In terms of the income guidelines, the baseline amounts can vary depending on whether you live in the contiguous 48 states, Hawaii, Alaska or the District of Columbia. If you’re approved for the credit and you have a change in income or household size, you’re required to update your information through the Marketplace as changes can affect your ability.

For tax years 2021 and 2022, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) temporarily eliminated the 400% upper threshold for income. That means if you have income above 400% of the federal poverty line for your household sizes you may still be able to claim the credit on your 2021 and 2022 tax returns.

What Kind of Health Insurance Do I Need for the Premium Tax Credit?

premium tax credit
premium tax credit

You’ll need to buy your health insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace in order to be eligible for the credit. The Marketplace offers four plan tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum.

You’re not required to choose one or the other to qualify for the credit but the plan you choose can influence what you pay for health insurance and what you get back from the credit. Bronze plans can have lower premiums but higher deductibles and out-of-pocket costs. Platinum plans, on the other hand, have the highest premiums but the lowest cost when you receive care.

Talking to an insurance expert or your financial advisor can help you to evaluate which type of plan might make the most sense, based on your overall health and financial situation. Remember that you’ll be able to update or change your plan choices once a year during the fall open enrollment period.

Calculating and Claiming the Premium Tax Credit

If you believe you’re eligible for the premium tax credit, you’ll use IRS Form 8962 to claim it. There are two parts to the form, and you can’t skip either one. The first section determines eligibility for the credit. Here, you’ll enter your filing status, information about your household size and details about your household income. You’ll need to include your spouse and your dependents here if you have either one and/or file a joint return.

From there, you can determine how much of the credit you’re eligible to claim, based on the federal poverty level amount that applies to you. Again, you can take the credit one of two ways:

  • As an advance to lower the amount you pay toward monthly health insurance premiums.

  • When you file to reduce the amount of tax you owe.

With the first option, the credit is paid to your health insurance company during the year to offset your premiums. With the second, you claim the credit to reduce your tax liability when you file Form 1040.

How Should I Take the Premium Tax Credit?

Whether it makes sense to take an advance credit or claim the credit after the fact depends on your financial situation. If you have sufficient money in your budget to cover your health insurance premiums each month without it resulting in financial strain then you may want to delay the credit, especially if you anticipate a large tax bill in April.

On the other hand, if your health insurance premiums are making it difficult to cover other expenses then an advance credit could provide some financial relief. Again, it’s important to estimate your health insurance costs and the amount of the tax credit you’re eligible for as accurately as possible.

If you claim too large of a credit, you could be hit with a surprise tax bill when you file should you need to pay some of that money back. Should you end up getting some of the credit refunded to you instead, it’s important to consider the best way to use that money. Paying down high-interest debt, for example, could free up more money in your budget that you could save or invest.

The Bottom Line

premium tax credit
premium tax credit

The premium tax credit can prove valuable if you’re paying for your own health insurance and you’d like to save a little money in the process. If you don’t qualify for the credit, then you might consider other ways to reduce health insurance costs, such as increasing your deductible to lower your premiums or developing healthy habits so you need to see a doctor less often. It may also be worth shopping around to see who offers the most affordable health insurance.

Tips for Tax Planning

  • Consider talking to your financial advisor about the best way to approach health insurance planning and the premium tax credit. If you don’t have a financial advisor yet, finding one doesn’t have to be difficult. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • You might be able to qualify for an additional tax break on health insurance if you’re self-employed. It’s possible to claim both the premium tax credit and a deduction for health insurance premiums you pay out of pocket. If you’re eligible to take both the credit and a deduction, your combined tax benefits cannot exceed the total amount paid in eligible health insurance premiums. Again, it may be helpful to talk to a tax professional or financial advisor about how to leverage both tax benefits.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Pekic, ©iStock.com/Foremniakowski, ©iStock.com/bluecinema

The post How the Premium Tax Credit Works appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Latest Stories

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Cheating scandal rocks fishing world after lead weights found in winning catch

    With tens of thousands in prize money and the integrity of anglers hanging on the line, a walleye fishing tournament in Ohio turned ugly after an apparent cheating scandal was uncovered last week. An expletive-laced video posted to social media shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT), cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish fillets inside them. "We've got weights in fish!" Fischer shouts in the vi

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Toronto FC II suffers heartbreaking loss to Columbus Crew II in MLS Next Pro playoffs

    COLUMBUS, Ohio — Toronto FC II's first foray into the playoffs ended in dramatic fashion Sunday when Columbus Crew II answered the TFC reserve team's late comeback with a rally of its own. Goals by substitutes Jordan Knight and Coleman Gannon gave league-leading Columbus a 4-3 extra-time win over Toronto in a roller-coaster MLS Next Pro Eastern Conference final at Historic Crew Stadium. With TFC 2 trailing 2-1, Themi Antonoglou forced extra time with a stoppage-time goal and then gave Toronto a

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Schneider has impressed since being named Blue Jays interim manager last July

    TORONTO — Three months into the job as interim manager of the Toronto Blue Jays and John Schneider appears to have settled into the job quite nicely. Winning games out of the gate helped with the transition. Earning a playoff berth didn't hurt either. It has all been part of Schneider's long journey with the organization that drafted him in 2002. "I try to take a step back every now and then and realize how fortunate I am and (that) basically I couldn't ask for a better group to work with," Schn

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korean Open

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open on Sunday. The 27-year-old Japanese, who beat top seed and world No.2 Casper Ruud in the quaterfinals, was impressive in defense and his counter-punching style eventually wore down his higher ranked opponent in just under two hours at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center. The unseeded Nishioka, appearing in his second champi