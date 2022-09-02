Who is eligible for money from Miami-Dade County to help pay the rent or mortgage?

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava proposed this week that the county spend an additional $85 million to help homeowners and renters struggling during the severe housing-affordability crisis.

If the mayor’s budget is approved on Sept. 20 by the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners, here’s the financial criteria to qualify for the mortgage and rental assistance, and workforce housing financial aid, plus how to apply for the money.

Mortgage and utility relief

The mayor wants $22.5 million to provide 15,000 eligible county households up to $1,500 to use for housing costs such as mortgages, property insurance, homeowner association fees and utility bills. Families with children under 18, seniors and people with disabilities will get first priority for the money.

The county won’t start taking applications until the county commission approves the mayor’s budget proposal. Applicants will be required to demonstrate financial need via paperwork indicating they are behind on their mortgage, insurance, homeowner association fees or utilities. They will be required to provide proof of income showing they earn from 30% to 140% of the area’s median income of $68,300.

Emergency Rental Assistance

The county has expanded eligibility to include singles earning between $20,500 and $95,620 and families of four earning between $78,000 and $136,500. The mayor has requested $8 million more for the program. In April, the county had set aside $13.4 million in federal funding rental relief.

To apply and receive more information about the program, residents can either call 311 or 305-723-1815, send an email to ERAP@miamidade.gov, or go online to https://www.miamidade.gov/global/housing/emergency-rental-assistance-program.page

Workforce Housing Incentives

The mayor’s plan calls for $15 million to particularly help people working in essential local occupations with housing costs, with $5 million of that designated for landlords who accept Section 8 home vouchers.

Landlords will have to apply for their tenants. Essential workers are police, firefighters and teachers, among others. Singles earning between $20,500 and $95,620 a year and families of four making between $29,250 and $136,500 will be eligible. Half of the funds will be reserved for households making below 110% of the area median income of $68,300. As with the mortgage assistance, the county won’t start taking applications for this program until the county commission approves the mayor’s budget.