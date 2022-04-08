Here’s how eligible Miami-Dade residents can get emergency rental assistance

As part of Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s efforts to respond to the housing affordability crisis, $13.4 million in federal funding will be used to assist struggling families dealing with rent increases.

This emergency rental assistance program funding is part of Cava’s Building Blocks Program she announced Friday.

Who is eligible: Residents with an income below 80% of the county’s annual median income are eligible. That includes individuals earning less than $50,650, couples earning less than $57,650, families of three earning less than $65,100 or families of four earning less than $72,300 are all eligible.

Valid notice of a rent increase from your landlord is required.

What is covered? The county will temporarily pay up to $3,000 a month to people behind on their monthly rent payments by up to a year. If rent is up to date, the funding will pay the difference of your current rent and the new rent if the increase is no higher than 20%. It is set at 20% so that landlords do not get an incentive to further increase rents.

For example, if your rent is $1,000 and your rent increases 20% to $1,200, you can receive the $200 for a period of up to three months.

How much financial assistance is available? With the additional $13.4 million in federal funding, the county has $39.2 million in rental assistance available for residents.

How to apply for the money? ERAP funding is now available by calling 311 or (305) 723-1815, emailing, ERAP@miamidade.gov, or visiting https://www.miamidade.gov/global/housing/emergency-rental-assistance-program.page.