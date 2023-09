Elie Saab's Downtown-Princess Aesthetic Takes a Wearable Spin for Spring 2024

Elie Saab's ready-to-wear collections are a reliable feast for the eyes come Paris Fashion Week. With the famed Lebanese designer's signature downtown-princess aesthetic of sequins and chiffon, his runway shows are as glamorous as they are visually pleasant, a glimmering respite from the grind at the end of a long fashion month.

The designer's Spring 2024 collection is no different. Though this time, the selection of casual daytime looks — always a staple toward the top of his runway shows, comes fuller and more dialed-up; this is a wearable range as much as it was a fantastical one. Eyelet, in particular, accents everything from beach-club-ready maxi dresses to party-friendly mini dresses. The color scheme is versatile, too, encompassing a rainbow of saccharine shades like corals and bubblegum pink.

Keep scrolling to see every look from Elie Saab's Spring 2024 collection.

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Story continues

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Elie Saab Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.